Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 20:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:41 Ballottaggi, Conte: "M5s all'opposizione a Roma, Torino e Trieste"

19:04 Bper crea Comitato sostenibilità e entra in indice Mib Esg di Borsa Italiana

19:04 Ballottaggio Roma, Sgarbi: "E' andata benissimo, chi ha vinto fallirà"

18:47 Green Pass, Assosistema Confindustria: 'Prova superata dalle aziende del settore'

18:37 Green pass, Figliuolo: "Possibile rivederlo con 90% vaccinati"

18:35 Ballottaggi, Meloni: "Centrodestra sconfitto, ora riflessione"

18:14 Ballottaggio Roma, Michetti: "Fatto il possibile"

18:05 Imma Romano (Codere Italia): donne più penalizzate da pandemia'

18:02 Ballottaggi, Salvini: "Il problema è l'astensionismo"

17:55 L'Intelligenza Artificiale nelle cure domiciliari, accordo Almawave con Vivisol

17:52 Vaccino Pfizer pronto all'uso, ok dell'Ema: si conserva in frigo

17:28 Ballottaggi, Renzi: "Clamorosa sconfitta destra sovranista"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ecobat Acquires Benelux Battery Distributor Emrol

18 ottobre 2021 | 19.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Acquisition diversifies Ecobat's position in Europe as the leader in energy storage by expanding into new e-mobility and motive power markets

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, the global leader in battery recycling, announced today that it has acquired Belgium-based industrial battery distributor, Emrol.

"The Emrol acquisition perfectly complements our current operations allowing Ecobat to serve our customers in Europe with more diverse solutions and services for energy storage," said Ecobat Chief Executive Officer, Jimmy Herring. "As a leading distributor of motive power solutions used in industrial applications, this strategic acquisition of Emrol underscores our continued strategy to grow Ecobat Battery across Europe."

This acquisition expands Ecobat's footprint throughout the Benelux region and diversifies Ecobat's offerings of batteries in non-automotive verticals such as motive power and niche e-mobility markets. Additionally, Emrol distributes a range of battery types, including lithium-ion batteries, that will fortify Ecobat's leading position in Europe.

"By joining the Ecobat team, we join forces with the global leader in battery solutions, strengthening our client offerings and enhancing our ability to distribute batteries across a wider geographic region," said Pieter Jacobs, managing director at Emrol.

The e-mobility market is rapidly growing, with revenue expected to exceed $700 billion by 2030 (according to Precedence Research). With this acquisition, Ecobat is well positioned to be part of the future growth of this market.

About EcobatA leader in the collection, recycling, production, and distribution of energy storage resources essential to modern life. From the batteries used in vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure to the backup power systems that support hospitals and data centers, the materials we recycle and produce are essential components in the technologies developed to meet the world's energy storage needs. With the rising adoption of electric vehicles and their reliance on batteries, we are continually expanding our collection and recycling management services. It's all part of our commitment to protecting the planet for all.

About EmrolEmrol is founded in 1981 and is a Benelux distributor for lead-acid, lithium-ion batteries and chargers for industrial, motive and stand-by applications. We are a leading supplier for cleaning, golf, lift trucks, aerial working platforms and many other applications. Emrol also develops and manufacture custom electronic solutions.

Edelman for Ecobat ecobat@edelman.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1663104/Ecobat_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN43213 en US Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza energy storage storage as Europa
Vedi anche
News to go
Domenico Arcuri indagato per peculato e abuso d'ufficio
News to go
Covid, Mattarella: "Grazie alla scienza siamo ripartiti"
News to go
Whirlpool, nuovo round al Mise
News to go
Incidente Arabia Saudita, si spezza il sogno di tre ballerini italiani
News to go
Varese, abbonamenti pirata a pay-tv: 1.800 denunciati
News to go
Traffico di droga, 15 arresti nel ravennate
News to go
No Green pass, sgombero al porto di Trieste
News to go
Covid, record di contagi nel Regno Unito
News to go
Serie A, fuga a due dopo l'ottava giornata
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Natale 2021, rincari in arrivo
News to go
Vino, export a gonfie vele: +15% nei primi sette mesi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza