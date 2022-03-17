Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 15:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:36 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 2.208 contagi e un morto: bollettino 17 marzo

15:36 Super green pass: obbligo 1-30 aprile per ristoranti, palestre, discoteche

15:29 **Ucraina: bimba senza braccio di foto simbolo in cura a Roma, arrivata con mamma e zia**

15:29 **Dl Sostegni: Ok fiducia Senato con 191 sì e 33 no, testo passa alla Camera**

15:14 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Onu: "Morti almeno 780 civili, 58 i minori"

15:01 Omicron 2 , Ema: "Per ora no evidenze che buchi di più vaccini"

14:56 Omicidio Cerciello, ridotte pene in Appello per Elder e Hjorth

14:35 Covid oggi Fvg, 1.241 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 17 marzo

14:29 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Tricarico: "Droni importanti ma non determinanti"

14:27 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Biden parlerà domani con Xi

14:25 Ucraina-Russia, come cambia guerra con droni Usa

14:10 Ucraina, una scuola il primo obiettivo dei missili a Kiev, la direttrice: "Non è un caso"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ecobat Names Marcus Randolph President & CEO

17 marzo 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

IRVING, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, the global leader in battery recycling, announced today that Executive Chairman Marcus Randolph has been named President and CEO and will also continue as Chairman of the company's Board of Directors.  Effective March 16, 2022, Jimmy Herring is no longer with the company. 

"I want to thank Jimmy for his years of service and dedication to Ecobat," said Mr. Randolph. "He led a significant transformation of the company including the 2019 restructuring of Ecobat, rebranding of the company and creation of a new leadership team at Ecobat."

"The Board has great confidence in Marcus," said Mr. Ted Lodge, member of the Board of Directors. "As Executive Chairman, Marcus has ably overseen the strategic direction of the Company since May 2020. With the addition of these new responsibilities, we are excited that Marcus will build upon Ecobat's leadership position in the marketplace."

Prior to Ecobat, Mr. Randolph was Executive Chairman of Boart Longyear, a Salt Lake City company and the world's largest supplier of drilling services and drilling equipment to the minerals industries.  Before Boart Longyear, he held several leadership positions at BHP Billiton in Melbourne, Australia, from 1999 to 2013, including Chief Executive Ferrous & Coal Officer, Chief Organization Development Officer, President of Diamond and Specialty Products, Chief Development Officer for Minerals, and Chief Strategic Officer for Minerals. Mr. Randolph holds a B.S. in Mining Engineering from Colorado School of Mines and an MBA from Harvard University.

ABOUT ECOBAT

With operations throughout Europe, the United States, and Southern Africa, Ecobat is a leader in the collection, recycling, production and distribution of energy storage solutions, lead and polypropylene products, precious metals and other commodities essential to modern life. We are also leading the way on lithium battery collection and recycling management services to empower sustainability efforts around the world.

Media Contact

Ecobat@edelman.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1663104/Ecobat_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
has been named company's Board of Directors as Chairman Ecobat Names
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie
News to go
Covid Italia: Green pass e mascherine al chiuso, novità da aprile
News to go
Bonus acqua potabile 2022-203, come funziona
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, accordo pace ancora lontano
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Mattarella: "Solidarietà a popolazioni colpite da guerra"
News to go
Covid Italia, Regioni chiedono stop restrizioni entro Pasqua
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Italia verso nomina commissario per gestire profughi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Papa: "Catastrofe con eventuale guerra atomica"
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "L'Occidente vuole cancellare la Russia"
News to go
Terremoto Fukushima, controlli a centrale nucleare
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Biden: "Spero diventi leader della pace"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza