Lunedì 06 Dicembre 2021
EcoFlow, the Industry-leading Portable Power Provider, Rolls Out European Christmas Deals

06 dicembre 2021 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARDUBICE, Czech Republic, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, unveiled its Christmas sale on December 6th, offering customers discounts on a range of product selections. Whether it's families preparing for energy use during winter blackouts or customers looking for gifting inspirations in general, they can discover savings on items across the portable RIVER series, the powerful DELTA series as well as solar panels.

During this seasonal promotion period, customers can save up to 12% by shopping at EcoFlow's website.

The DELTA portable power station, originally €1,399 EUR, is now marked down by 11%, selling at €1,249. The EcoFlow DELTA is a battery powered generator with 1.2KWh capacity, capable of powering up to 11 devices at the same time via AC, DC or USB outlets.

The RIVER Max portable power station, previously €649 EUR, now retails at €599 EUR. With EcoFlow's patented X-Stream Technology, the smart inverter enables a fast rechargeability that takes less than 1 hour to charge from 0% to 80%. Moreover, the RIVER Max has a modular design that allows flexible battery use. The extra battery is detachable, providing more portability while outdoors by removing extra battery – from 576Wh to 288Wh.

The RIVER Pro portable power station, with an original price of €749 EUR, is now priced at €699 EUR. The RIVER Pro powers devices up to 1800W with the X-Boost mode, and supports 80% of home kitchen appliances and DIY tools.

Additionally, the 110W Solar Panel, originally €339 EUR, is discounted to €299 EUR. Made up of efficient monocrystalline silicon cells and water-resistant material, the solar panel recharges portable power stations while keeping equipment running under a variety of conditions.

"The strong showing of support from our customers have enabled us to expand our European presence at a fast pace. We remain unwavering in our mission to reinvent the way the world accesses energy," said Jenny Zhang, the Global Marketing Head at EcoFlow.

EcoFlow was founded in 2017 by a group of drone engineers who were driven by an aim to apply the lightness and longevity of drone batteries towards powerful energy storage products. Today, as a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, EcoFlow builds industry-leading portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories like solar panels and smart generators. EcoFlow's products are now available in 35 countries and regions across Europe, supported by a network of over 300 local retailers.

For more information, please go to EcoFlow's website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1697837/EU_EN.jpg

