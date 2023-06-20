Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 14:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:36 Cicchetti (Univ. Sacro Cuore): "A livello finanziario bisogna trattare i vaccini come armi libera risorse'

14:31 Incidente Casal Palocco, mamma di Manuel sentita da inquirenti

14:22 Lavoro, Istat: "In 2022 rallenta crescita ma segna ripresa occupazione"

14:20 Bernabei (Italia longeva): "Conquista longevità passa anche da vaccinazioni"

14:09 Ue, Borrell: "Mancano materie prime per munizioni"

14:06 Ucraina, droni e missili Himars in Crimea: piani e strategia di Kiev secondo Russia

13:59 Caldo sull'Italia, medici famiglia: "Prima ondata più pericolosa, non va sottovalutata"

13:41 Povertà, Istat: "In 2022 a rischio un quinto della popolazione italiana"

13:36 Andrew Tate incriminato per stupro e traffico esseri umani

13:35 Napoli, clochard picchiato a morte a Pomigliano. Al vaglio immagini telecamere

13:21 Marco Baroni non è più l'allenatore del Lecce

13:14 Berlusconi, Sisto: "Gli intitolerei immobile confiscato a Cosa Nostra"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EcoFlow's Summer Sale Empowers Customers to Embrace Sustainable Energy Solutions

20 giugno 2023 | 11.17
LETTURA: 3 minuti

DUSSELDORF, Germany, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading provider of eco-friendly energy and lifestyle solutions, is pleased to announce its highly anticipated summer sale, taking place from June 16th to July 24th. During this limited-time event, customers can access significant price reductions on a range of EcoFlow products, including the DELTA Max power station and newly launched PowerStream balcony solar system, along with its latest smart devices: the EcoFlow Glacier and Wave 2.

EcoFlow's summer sale will be accessible through the EcoFlow website and Amazon. Among the standout offerings is the PowerStream, the first balcony solar system with a portable power station. Users can harness solar energy day and night, reducing energy bills and providing reliable backup power. The PowerStream 1kWh storage kit (EU 800W) is now priced at £1,017 (originally at £1,117), making it more accessible to customers.

The summer sale also includes the DELTA Max. Designed with expandable capacity ranging from 2 to 6 kilowatt-hours, the DELTA Max provides unmatched flexibility and adaptability to meet the varying energy needs of households. This innovative system empowers users to confidently power heavy-duty devices with its 2400-watt output, ensuring uninterrupted operation of essential appliances and equipment. The DELTA Max (2000) is priced at £1,499, originally priced at £1,999 on the EcoFlow website.

Additionally, customers can save on EcoFlow's latest smart devices, helping them to make the most of the hot weather and get BBQ-ready. The Glacier (priced at £849, originally £1,049) is a versatile portable fridge-freezer with a built-in ice maker. With a 298Wh battery, it offers extended refrigeration or freezing times on a single charge.

The Wave 2 portable air conditioner (priced at £949, originally £1,049) brings comfort to outdoor excursions or cooling a bedroom for sleeping with its powerful cooling and heating capabilities. Measuring 22 percent smaller than its predecessor, the Wave 2 is highly portable and offers up to eight hours of runtime with the add-on battery.

Magda Partyka, Communications Manager of Europe at EcoFlow, stated:

"At EcoFlow, revolutionising how people access and utilise energy is at the core of our mission. With the launch of our summer sale, we're excited to make our solar panels, power stations and smart devices more accessible to customers. Our aim is to help them embrace an adventurous lifestyle, break free from the confines of indoor spaces and discover the joy of living off the grid. We also encourage customers to explore sustainable energy sources from the comfort of their own homes."

During the sale, purchases on the EcoFlow website will gain double EcoCredits, redeemable for future eco-friendly purchases. For more information, visit EcoFlow's website and Amazon.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105831/image_5016319_11968183.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecoflows-summer-sale-empowers-customers-to-embrace-sustainable-energy-solutions-301855120.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente ICT Ambiente Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza During this limited time event balcony solar system power station lifestyle solutions
Vedi anche
News to go
Sottomarino scomparso per visitare Titanic, biglietto costa 250mila dollari
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi nella notte a Lampedusa: hotspot al collasso
News to go
Turismo, Enit: "Quasi 2 mln di arrivi negli aeroporti per estate"
News to go
Minori stranieri non accompagnati, Unicef: "Oltre 100mila in Italia via mare dal 2014"
News to go
Calcio e offerte 'monstre' dell'Arabia Saudita
News to go
Caldo africano 2023, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Compravendite immobiliari in Italia, i dati
News to go
Consiglio europeo, i temi sul tavolo
News to go
Incidente Casal Palocco, youtuber chiudono canale social
News to go
Naufragio migranti, oggi lutto nazionale in Pakistan
News to go
Bari, estorsione aggravata dal metodo mafioso: 11 arresti
News to go
Alberghi e ristoranti, la classifica delle città con i maggiori rincari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza