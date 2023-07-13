Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:29 Porti, a Civitavecchia avviati i dragaggi manutentivi

15:13 Diana Bracco: ''Con 'Ritratte' difendiamo parità di diritti e opportunità per le donne"

14:34 West Nile in Italia: incubazione, sintomi, come proteggersi

14:34 Fabio Fazio su Nove, 'Che Tempo che fa': c'è Burioni, novità Ornella Vanoni

14:27 Virus West Nile in Italia, primo caso 2023 in provincia di Parma

14:16 Tennis, semifinali femminili a Wimbledon: Svitolina-Vondrousova e Sabalenka-Jabeur

14:13 AI, Musk e Bard dopo ChatGPT: una sfida per l'informazione

13:30 Europei Giovanili Raffa il 18 luglio a Roma, De Sanctis "grandi eventi per sogno bocce alle Olimpiadi"

13:23 Santanchè: "Passo indietro? Non capisco perché, da alcuni giornali grandi bugie"

13:20 Fabio Fazio: "Rai non mi ha cacciato, rinasco su Nove"

13:06 Wimbledon 2023, Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic: quote e pronostici

13:00 Mostra Venezia, in giuria anche Campion e Mainetti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Webb Fontaine Empowers Guinea Customs with State-of-the-Art Tracking Solutions of Goods in Transit

13 luglio 2023 | 15.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 3 minuti
sponsor

DUBAI, UAE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webb Fontaine, a global leader in AI-powered trade technology and Customs facilitation solutions, is proud to announce that Guinea Customs has chosen its state-of-the-art Smart Tracking solutions to enhance trade facilitation processes.

 

 

"As a trusted partner to Guinea Customs, we are excited to provide our advanced tracking solutions to drive efficiency and security in trade facilitation," said Alioune Ciss, CEO of Webb Fontaine. "By combining cutting-edge technologies such as GPS tracking and RFID tagging, we are enabling Guinea Customs to take full control of their operations and enhance the safety and transparency of goods in transit."

The solution includes GPS/GSM tracking beacons equipped with smart locking cables, delivering accurate real-time position and speed for trucks of goods in transit. Alongside this, an integrated geolocation platform and the Smart Transit system will ensure efficient monitoring and management of tracking data.

To centralize operations and ensure effective oversight, a fully equipped Control Room will be established at the General Directorate of Customs, from where Guinea Customs officers will monitor the movement of trucks on a 24/7 basis and react to alerts received from the trackers, such as exits from approved corridors, stops in non-designated areas or tracker cable openings outside customs-controlled departure and destination sites.

Director of Customs, General Moussa CAMARA, Grand Officer of the National Order of Merit: "The aim of this project is to secure the transit of goods from Guinea to neighbouring countries. This electronic tracking tool for goods in transit will significantly reduce fraudulent dumping of goods on our territory. Therefore, the use of this tool will secure revenue and reduce fraud. It will result in improved Customs performance."

At the same time, it will combat unfair competition from certain operators who do not pay their duties and taxes, while dumping various products on the market. Traders will also benefit from the project by being allowed to start their transit journey as soon as a tracker has been affixed on their truck. Significant time savings will be realised by doing away with the physical Customs escort, which is now replaced with Smart Tracking. Another major advantage for Traders will be a private access to the geolocation platform where they will view the live location of their trucks.

These advanced components reflect Webb Fontaine's commitment to revolutionizing trade facilitation for Guinea Customs.

The solution seamlessly integrates GPS tracking for cargo trucks and RFID tagging for vehicles in transit. These state-of-the-art technologies align with SydoniaWorld and are compatible with the SIGMAT (Système Interconnecté de Gestion des Marchandises en Transit) project, showcasing Guinea Customs' visionary approach to transit management.

This strategic partnership signifies Guinea Customs' dedication to taking full ownership of the project, with the majority of human resources coming from Customs personnel, demonstrating their expertise and commitment to success. Webb Fontaine will serve as a trusted partner, offering extensive training, technical support, and consultancy services to ensure a seamless implementation.

"Moreover, this impactful public-private partnership leverages Webb Fontaine's existing border infrastructure and its significant presence in the Guichet Unique du Commerce Extérieur de Guinée (GUCEG) project, resulting in substantial cost reductions through economies of scale. Together, Webb Fontaine and Guinea Customs are driving innovation, efficiency, and security in trade facilitation processes", states Mr Mamoudou Diane, Managing Director GUCEG/ Webb Fontaine Guinea

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2150530/Webb_Fontaine.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147638/4155974/Webb_Fontaine_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/webb-fontaine-empowers-guinea-customs-with-state-of-the-art-tracking-solutions-of-goods-in-transit-301876729.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN53103 en US ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza its state of the art Smart Tracking State of the Art Tracking Solutions of Goods Goods in Transit global leader
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo e temporali, meteo spacca in due l'Italia
News to go
Napoli, Mauro Meluso nuovo direttore sportivo
News to go
Bonus barriere esteso anche agli appartamenti
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Sciopero treni, disagi per stop personale Trenitalia e Italo
News to go
Diritti tv Serie A, Anitrust sanziona Tim e Dazn
News to go
Invalsi 2023, alle superiori uno studente su due non comprende cosa legge
News to go
Superbonus, Conte: "Lo Stato non può volgere la testa dall’altra parte"
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg a Zelensky: "Oggi incontro tra pari, presto come alleati"
News to go
Bonus casa e 110%: bloccati 7 miliardi nei cassetti fiscali
News to go
Stop alla pirateria online, ok a legge che oscura i siti entro mezz'ora
News to go
Mare meta regina delle vacanze ma i prezzi salgono del 12,6%
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza