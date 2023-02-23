Economic aid essential to Tunisia's stability, growth says Italy

There is "deep concern" in Italy at the crisis in Tunisia, a country that needs help - including financial aid - to attain political stability and economic growth, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"We feel deep concern over Tunisia's social crisis. We need to contribute to its stabilisation and growth including via economic support," Tajani tweeted.

"Italy will keep doing its part," Tajani continued.

Tajani's tweet came after he held phone talks late on Wednesday with International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva.