20 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:54
comunicato stampa

Edan Medical UK Pointed out the Trend of Healthcare Innovation on the Interview Broadcasted on Sky TV

20 dicembre 2022 | 15.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NORTHAMPTON, England, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edan Medical UK, one of the subsidiaries of Edan Instruments Inc. (300206.SZ) - a healthcare company and medical device manufacturer, shared its insights of healthcare innovation through the documentary programme: The Roadmap For Innovation In Healthcare, broadcasted on Sky TV on Dec. 11.

Established in November 2017, Edan Medical UK has served as the main stronghold in Europe. The key members of the management team had extensive experience to take the helm, for example Cliff Juby, the General Manager of Edan Medical UK, who had over 50 years in the healthcare industry. It also enabled EDAN UK to better understand the characteristics of the local market and adjusted products according to the needs of the EBME team. And its next-generation innovations therefore have been generally recognized by the UK market.

The documentary explored the importance and significant challenges of technological innovation in the healthcare system in the UK. And innovative equipment played a significant role in enhancing patient care. With such a focus on these issues, Edan Medical UK joined the interview as one of the medical manufacturers at the forefront of healthcare technology and expected to share its insights with the public.

"As a new player in the UK only five years old, essentially, we are now gaining traction with a lot of our customers," Said Cliff Juby, the General Manager of Edan Medical UK, "For example, the fetal monitor we sold in 2022 is equivalent to about 25% of all new installs in the UK market. The effort we made putting Edan firmly on the map as a major competitor in the medical field. "

"The Roadmap for Innovation in Healthcare" was the first broadcast on SKY Digital 181, Sunday 11th December @12.00 (pm), then again on Sunday 22nd January (2023) @ 10.00 (am). The programme will be available at http://www.executivetv.org/.

About EDAN Instruments, Inc.

EDAN is dedicated to improving the human condition around the world by delivering value-driven, innovative, and high-quality medical products and services, pioneering a comprehensive line of medical solutions that address a broad range of healthcare practices including Diagnostic ECGOB/GYNUltrasound ImagingIn-Vitro DiagnosticsPatient MonitoringPoint-of-Care Testing, and Veterinary. Follow EDAN on LinkedInFacebook and Instagram.

Video -  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vs4KNA8jQVI 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/edan-medical-uk-pointed-out-the-trend-of-healthcare-innovation-on-the-interview-broadcasted-on-sky-tv-301707170.html

