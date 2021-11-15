Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:00 Covid oggi Lombardia, 506 contagi e 3 morti. A Milano 167 nuovi casi

17:42 Covid Gb oggi, quasi 40mila contagi e 47 morti in 24 ore

17:36 Ingegneri clinici: "Coinvolgeteci in decisioni su Pnrr e futuro Ssn"

17:34 'Orgoglio Siciliano', la storia e le vicissitudini dello Statuto

17:31 Faro Luiss e Ie University su alta formazione: "Sarà catalizzatore globale in post pandemia"

17:22 Covid oggi Italia, 5.144 contagi e 44 morti: bollettino 15 novembre

17:03 Covid oggi Lazio, 595 contagi e 10 morti: a Roma 250 casi

16:50 Covid oggi Emilia, 651 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 15 novembre

16:49 Covid oggi Campania, 525 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 15 novembre

16:48 Crowdfunding, Wetaxi traguarda obiettivo e raccoglie in 24 ore 824mila euro

16:43 Maltempo, allerta arancione Sardegna: gialla in 8 regioni

16:23 Bimba nata in Ucraina, legali genitori: "Nessun abbandono"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EDAN Revealed Its Blueprint on Speeding Up Clinic Workflow at MEDICA 2021

15 novembre 2021 | 17.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDAN Instruments, Inc. (300206.SZ), a leading healthcare company in the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Diagnostic ECG, Patient Monitoring, Ultrasound Imaging, and In-Vitro Diagnostics, re-emphasis its value proposition at MEDICA 2021 with its next-gen products. Five new products are presented to give a preview of EDAN's effort on the improvement of caregiver efficacy and resource accessibility.

Three ready-to-launch products, EDAN's Next-Gen blood gas and chemistry analysis system i20, 3rd Generation patient monitor iX Series, and the integrated portable version biofeedback and stimulation system PA4 Pro made their first debut on MEDICA 2021, giving surprises to the audience. The three are designed based on user habits, bringing the products to the next phase.

"The products we present this time is mind-changing." EDAN's Senior Director of Global Marketing and Strategic Operations, Alex You commented. "In healthcare, efficacy speaks volumes about how technologies make a positive impact on paramedics' workflow, and further save time for patient interaction and more." EDAN paperless tablet ECG machine iSE and the 5-part auto hematology analyzer H60s are tailored for the issue. The two products are put on the market this year, and already gained positive clinical feedback, especially the iSE.

"On iSE, you can have a glance at our plan in IoMT. Intelligent healthcare and IoT-enabled devices have been our focus in recent years. We believe med-tech can improve patient care, and IoT can make this one step further." Alex added.

"EDAN remains committed to improving people's lives by providing value-driven, user-centered products. The needs are continually evolving. And that's our job to adapt to it and continually optimize our products for the market." Said Hao Zhang, CEO of EDAN. "Our mission is to make caregivers' work easier so that they could do more for patients. And the product we present this time just speaks for it."

Live demos of EDAN's solutions are conducted at EDAN booth – 9B48 & 3B95 – at MEDICA 2021 from November 15-18, in Dusseldorf. For more information, please contact pr.intl@edan.com.

About EDAN Instruments, Inc.

EDAN is dedicated to improving the human condition around the world by delivering value-driven, innovative and high-quality medical products and services. For over 25 years, EDAN has been pioneering a comprehensive line of medical solutions that address a broad range of healthcare practices. Follow EDAN on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1688379/image_1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Five new products company in the field Speeding Up Clinic Workflow at at
Vedi anche
News to go
Irlanda del Nord-Italia, match vale il Mondiale
News to go
Covid Austria, scattato lockdown per non vaccinati
News to go
Covid Italia, nuove regole per i trasporti
News to go
Green pass, durata ridotta e solo per vaccinati: come potrebbe cambiare
News to go
Galeazzi, la camera ardente in Campidoglio
News to go
Napoli, incendio in una fabbrica ad Arzano
News to go
No Green pass e no vax, perquisizioni per 17 attivisti
News to go
Presunti abusi edilizi, sequestrato villaggio turistico a Isola di Capo Rizzuto
News to go
Covid Lazio, bollettino 14 novembre
News to go
Bologna, scoperto 'bazar' della droga
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Papa: "Non stancatevi di fare il bene"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza