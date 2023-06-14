Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 12:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:48 Berrettini, le lacrime e lo sfogo sui social: cosa è successo

11:11 Superbonus 2023, novità in circolare Agenzia delle Entrate: ultime notizie

10:58 Soffrire di emicrania aumenta rischio ictus, allarme donne

10:54 Berlusconi, la sua morte ferma l'Italia: sulla stampa estera rimbalzano polemiche interne

10:26 Banana sul muro, Maurizio Cattelan vince causa per diritto d'autore su 'Comedian'

10:23 Berlusconi, incognita cremazione

09:48 Mille Miglia, la corsa in direzione di Lugo e Imola

09:48 Morto John Romita Sr., storico disegnatore di Spider-man e dei supereroi Marvel

09:32 Roma a Londra per Scamacca, N'Dicka in città

09:29 Trump incriminato a Miami attacca: "Biden è corrotto, vogliono rubare elezioni"

09:22 Mercato Milan, incontro con gli agenti di Chukwueze

09:15 Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, il padre esce dal carcere

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EDC, Denmark's largest brokerage chain, selects Agillic for best-of-breed omnichannel customer experience

14 giugno 2023 | 11.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

EDC, Denmark's largest and most experienced brokerage chain, has selected Agillic as its omnichannel marketing automation platform. The decision to choose Agillic was based on the need for better email marketing personalisation, as well as targeted emails for both new and existing customers.

With over 230 independent stores across the country and 1,600 employees, EDC is committed to providing a locally-known broker who can assist clients with their property transactions.

Agillic’s Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform and flexible data model allow EDC to create dynamic email campaigns that are personalised for each individual customer according to where they are in their house-buying journey. The platform also includes advanced segmentation capabilities, allowing EDC to segment their audience based on behaviour and preferences.

"We are excited to work with Agillic and one of their Gold Solution Partners. Their expertise and innovative technology will enable us to enhance our customer experience and provide more targeted and personalised communication to our customers, helping even more people find their dream homes." — Philip Phillipson, Marketing Director, EDC

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic adds:"We are thrilled to have EDC on board. Their commitment to exceptional customer service aligns perfectly with our platform's capabilities to deliver personalised and targeted communication. We look forward to working with our Gold Solution Partner and helping EDC continue to go the extra mile for their customers and provide the best experience possible for property transactions, leveraging our platform's capabilities and their team's in-depth knowledge of the housing and property markets."

For further information, please contactEmre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S+45 3078 4200emre.gursoy@agillic.comAbout Agillic A/S

Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Agillic A/S Denmark Copenhagen AGILC DK0060955854 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 agillic.com Alp Öztekin DK Technology Software & Computer Services Agillic EDC Omnichannel Marketing Marketing personalisation New client Denmark's largest brokerage chain Error Detection and Correction brokerage
Vedi anche
News to go
Twitter, il nuovo ceo: "Vogliamo diventare fonte informazioni più accurata del mondo"
News to go
Taranto, traffico illecito di rifiuti: 5 arresti
News to go
Papa ricoverato al Gemelli, Vaticano: "Controlli ematochimici regolari"
News to go
Pallavolo, Nations League: domani le azzurre debuttano a Hong Kong
News to go
Droga, a Bari sequestrato un quintale di hashish
News to go
Imu 2023, 16 giungo scade la prima rata
News to go
Trump a Miami, oggi in Tribunale per processo su documenti riservati
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, ricerche senza sosta
News to go
Ancora maltempo sull'Italia, previsioni meteo dei prossimi giorni
News to go
Tre milioni di italiani chiedono aiuto per mangiare: chi sono i nuovi poveri
News to go
Berlusconi, funerali domani nel Duomo di Milano
News to go
Ucraina, ultime notizie: bombe russe su Kryvyi Rih
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza