Martedì 22 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 13:28
comunicato stampa

EDELMAN GLOBAL ADVISORY ANNOUNCES ITS GLOBAL CLIMATE POLICY OFFERING

22 novembre 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelman Global Advisory (EGA) announced the launch of its new EGA Climate Policy offering. The offering comes on the heels of the UN COP27 climate conference, and will help clients mitigate risks, pursue emerging opportunities and successfully navigate a rapidly changing climate policy landscape.

Climate change poses enormous challenges to the private and public sectors. The imperative to de-risk the planet will lead to numerous new policies and regulatory frameworks. De-risking the future of countries and businesses by staying ahead of the curve will open up new opportunities.

"The climate policy landscape is shifting rapidly," said EGA Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Deborah Lehr. "But there is no longer any question that the world is moving in the direction of a low-carbon future. The EGA Climate Policy team is uniquely suited to help clients navigate this evolving landscape and take advantage of the opportunities that will come from the transition to a clean-energy economy."

The EGA Climate Policy team offers deep expertise on climate change's political and regulatory aspects. The team includes individuals with senior-level experience in government, multilateral organizations, NGOs, communications and government relations, and will be led by Nikolaus Schultze, a long-standing authority on the intersection of climate, conservation, and finance.

"The formation of the Climate Policy team is well-timed, as companies around the world are trying to navigate a maze of new rules, regulations and risks," said EGA Climate Policy Chair, Nikolaus Schultze. "The team will help to de-risk climate for our clients while satisfying the growing demand for trusted advice and analysis in the climate space."

The EGA Climate Policy team will help clients navigate a complex set of challenges, including:

The EGA Climate Policy offering is based out of Paris, France with locations in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East/Africa. 

Edelman Global Advisory (EGA) is a boutique firm providing business, government and advisory services to navigate today's changing geopolitical and economic landscape. Based in Washington, D.C., EGA has deep expertise on the ground in the U.S. and Canada, APAC, MENA, Europe, Latin America and India. EGA's team members work seamlessly with Edelman's other 6,000+ world-class communications professionals to deliver truly integrated client services.

Media Contact:Lindsay CliftonLindsay.Clifton@edelmanega.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/edelman-global-advisory-announces-its-global-climate-policy-offering-301685036.html

