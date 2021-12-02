Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 02 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:15
08:33 Vaccino covid, Vaia: "Meglio fare richiamo ogni anno"

08:17 Covid Sicilia, da oggi mascherine all'aperto

08:04 Terrorismo, membro cellula Isis arrestato a Venezia - Video

07:51 Cacciari a Otto e mezzo contro Severgnini - Video

07:47 Terremoto Eolie, oggi nuove scosse

07:18 Alec Baldwin, prima intervista dopo 'Rust': "Non ho tirato grilletto" - Video

07:02 Variante Omicron, allarme Sudafrica: boom contagi

00:10 Natale e regole Covid, cosa dicono egli esperti

00:10 Variante Omicron covid: cosa sappiamo, cosa dice l'Oms

00:07 Vicequestore Schilirò: "Articolo scomparso dal web". Giletti la smentisce in diretta

23:26 Facebook rimuove rete account no vax in Italia e Francia

22:51 Sassuolo-Napoli 2-2, capolista rallenta la corsa

comunicato stampa

EdgeConneX® Expands Presence in Benelux Region with Data Center in Belgium

02 dicembre 2021 | 09.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Planned 20MW facility in Brussels to be ready for service in Q1 of 2023

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX ®, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces that it will enter the Belgian market with a data center campus under development near Brussels. Located in Ternat, less than 15km from downtown Brussels, the site is expected to be ready for service in early Q1 of 2023.

The first greenfield data center build in the new campus will consist of 4 data halls that can support over 20MW of multi-tenant capacity for hyperscale cloud customers and other service providers. This marks the seventh market in EMEA and 40th market worldwide for EdgeConneX as it continues to rapidly build out its global data center platform.

As the capital of Belgium, Brussels also serves as the de facto capital of the EU. It is home to thousands of businesses and serves as a key gateway both into and within Europe, driving demand for data center capacity from global service providers wanting to support local customers in the Benelux region. By leveraging data center solutions powered by EdgeConneX, network, content, cloud and IT service providers can deliver a premium user experience that reduces the cost of delivery and latency, which ensures optimal performance and TCO for customers.

"Our legacy is to quickly and successfully deliver data center infrastructure anywhere our customers require," said Dick Theunissen, Managing Director for EMEA of EdgeConneX. "As we continue to expand both our Edge platform and hyperscale campuses globally, our data center to be built in Brussels will give us capabilities to meet our customers' requirements for hyperlocal and hyperscale data center capacity in the vital and growing Benelux region."  

About EdgeConneXBacked by EQT, a Swedish-based infrastructure fund, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choice in location, scale and type of facility, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810989/EdgeConneX_Logo.jpg

