Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 18:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:26 Giornata contro droghe, Meloni: "No a serie tv con spacciatori eroi"

17:04 Covid, effetto virus sui maschi: anche dopo 3 mesi meno spermatozoi e più lenti

16:56 Torino, incendio appartamento a Collegno: muore donna

16:45 Maltempo: Ismea, dal 3 luglio attivi i prestiti a tasso zero per le pmi agricole e della pesca

16:36 Incidente Casal Palocco, perché lo youtuber Matteo Di Pietro è ai domiciliari

16:34 Ciampino, ubriaco e drogato alla guida del bus della gita: autista denunciato

16:26 Incidente Casal Palocco, "youtuber andava a oltre 120 km/h con suv"

16:21 Incidente sulla Palermo-Sciacca, scontro camion-auto: 4 feriti

16:11 Cagliari, al via II edizione Master del Tyrrhenian Lab promosso da Terna

16:01 Icardi al Milan? L'indizio social di Wanda Nara

15:46 Wagner, "golpe Prigozhin sarebbe fallito": i numeri

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EDM Council Designates Google Cloud as a Certified Cloud Solution

26 giugno 2023 | 15.45
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Google Cloud clients migrating sensitive data to the cloud can do so with greater confidence now that Google Cloud has been certified against EDMC's CDMC control framework

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EDM Council, the leading global non-profit trade association for advocating data management and analytics, has today announced that Google Cloud's new solution architecture, which combines Google Cloud's BigQuery and Dataplex, has been independently assessed by KPMG and certified by EDM Council as a CDMC (Cloud Data Management Capabilities) Certified Cloud Solution. 

"This is an exciting milestone for Google Cloud and the CDMC framework," said John Bottega, President of EDM Council. "Google Cloud is advancing cloud adoption across all industries. Now as a CDMC Certified Cloud Solution, their clients can have the added certainty that Google Cloud's architecture has the key controls and accepted best practices in place to protect their data in the cloud."  

"Cloud migration is an important step that many enterprises are still in the process of taking," added Mark Tomlinson, Principal Architect at Google Cloud who led the project. "While companies want to accelerate their cloud adoption, there are data risks that some may find challenging. Both the new solution architecture and the CDMC Certification should provide peace of mind and support CDOs in this critical step for their businesses."

According to the Google Cloud Brand Pulse Survey, carried out in the fourth quarter of 2022, over 40% of organizations are increasing their use of cloud-based services and products due to the current macroeconomic climate. However, as enterprises accelerate their adoption, their CDOs face a new challenge: how can they effectively secure, manage and govern rapidly expanding volumes of their most sensitive data in an unfamiliar environment? This new architecture incorporating the CDMC 14 key controls and automations can provide new and existing Google Cloud clients with the confidence to migrate their sensitive data to the cloud.

The CDMC framework, developed and published by the EDM Council's CDMC Working Group, provides a comprehensive set of data management capabilities, standards and best practices for cloud implementations. Contributors to the framework included some of the largest enterprises in regulated industries, all major cloud service providers plus technology service organizations and major advisory firms. CDMC certification of cloud solutions is attained through a comprehensive review by a CDMC Authorized Partner. The CDMC 14 Key Controls and Automations for protecting sensitive data in the Cloud was published by the Working Group as a first deliverable on July 7, 2021 and is available as a free license to all industries via the EDM Council website.

Learn More:

https://cloud.google.com/docs/security/implement-cdmc-frameworkhttps://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/cdmchttps://edmcouncil.org/page/CDMChttps://edmcouncil.org/

About EDM Council

EDM Council is the global association created to elevate the practice of data management and analytics as a business and operational priority. The Council is the leading, global advocate for the development and implementation of data standards, best practices and comprehensive training and certification programs. With over 350 organizations from the Americas, EMEA and Asia, and over 25,000 data management professionals as members, EDM Council provides a venue for data professionals to interact, communicate, and collaborate on the challenges and advances in data management and analytics as critical organizational functions. For more, visit https://edmcouncil.org/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/edm-council-designates-google-cloud-as-a-certified-cloud-solution-301862486.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Google Cloud against EDMC's CDMC control that Google Cloud control
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia e crisi Mosca, le ultime news
News to go
Elezioni Grecia 2023, vittoria di Mitsotakis
News to go
Enac, investimento per sostenibilità energetica aeroporti
News to go
Kosovo, oggi riunione dei 27 ministri Esteri Ue
News to go
Decreto lavoro, discussione alla Camera: le novità
News to go
Ricette italiane taroccate nel 60% dei ristoranti all’estero
News to go
Canone Rai, presto incontro Giorgetti-vertici azienda
News to go
Calciomercato, le ultime news da Osimhen a Chiesa
News to go
Ryanair taglia 6 rotte all'aeroporto di Venezia
News to go
Russia, Prigozhin: "Siamo tutti pronti a morire"
News to go
Inchiesta Covid: archiviazione per Speranza, Lorenzin e Giulia Grillo
News to go
Statali, Corte Costituzionale: no al differimento liquidazione
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza