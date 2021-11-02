Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:44
comunicato stampa

EDM Council Publishes Industry Research on ESG Corporate Reporting Best Practices

02 novembre 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDM Council, a cross-industry trade association for data management and analytics, has released its first research report providing first-hand insights and recommendations for implementing best practices related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) data management for corporate reporting entities.

The report takes a close look at:

ESG reporting is still in the early stages as standards and regulations develop and evolve. ESG reporting provides important information about a company's performance, risks, and overall strategy, and the resulting data is used by multiple stakeholders across the ESG Ecosystem, including investors, asset owners, regulators, customers, suppliers, and employees. The focus on ESG, including carbon emissions, biodiversity, water consumption, employee health and safety, gender diversity, wage equality, child labor, and culture and ethics, creates a unique set of challenges due to the complexities associated with the underlying data, and the management of this data.

This paper was developed by the EDM Council's ESG Workgroup, which was formed in 2020 to investigate current data challenges across the ESG Ecosystem. The Workgroup approached the exercise by looking at the problem through the lens of a data professional in each constituent group –Corporate Reporting Entity, Data Aggregator/Research/Rating firm, Investment/Product Creation firm, and Asset Owner.

"Everyone is trying to understand how to incorporate ESG principles into their organizations' strategies and use ESG data throughout the ESG Ecosystem. Data is the glue that connects everything. As a result, ESG data and data management are critical to all constituents and it's still in the early stages of development," said Eric Bigelsen, EDM Council Head of Industry Engagement and Head of the ESG Workgroup. "This paper examines considerations such as data reporting preparations, where data responsibility lies, and specific advice from our ESG Workgroup on key steps to enhance ESG best practices within any organization."

This EDM Council ESG Corporate Reporting Entities paper is the first part in a series of papers that will contain the results of a nine-month study detailing ESG data challenges and recommendations. The report incorporates input from data professionals across multiple industries, corporate sustainability reporting professionals, ESG subject matter experts, and other business leaders in an effort that spans over 80 participating organizations and over 150 professionals.

For more information and to download the full EDM Council ESG Corporate Reporting Entities report, please visit: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/45e8fb7e57844ff5bb39098733818e70

About EDM CouncilEDM Council is the global association created to elevate the practice of data management and analytics as a business and operational priority. The Council is the leading global advocate for the development and implementation of data standards, best practices, and comprehensive training and certification programs. With more than 250 member organizations globally from the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, and more than 10,000 data management professionals as members, EDM Council provides a venue for data professionals to interact, communicate, and collaborate on the challenges and advances in data management and analytics as critical organizational functions. For more, visit edmcouncil.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

articoli
in Evidenza