Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 21 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 09:13
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:58 Ucraina, Peskov: "Non escludo condanna a morte per 2 americani catturati"

12:45 Roberto Floreani: "L'ascolto interiore attraverso l'arte per resistere alla deriva della società"

12:09 Sardegna, allevatore ucciso a bastonate: due fermati

12:05 Spazio, si rafforza collaborazione fra Italia e Argentina

11:55 Russia: "C'è più grano nel mondo, se cala è per sanzioni illegittime"

11:41 Assegno unico Inps, arretrati marzo: la scadenza

11:26 Lecce, cade da ponteggio: morto 72enne

11:26 Caldo e afa sull'Italia, allerta rossa in due città: 8 in arancione

11:23 Covid oggi Toscana, 3.182 contagi: bollettino 21 giugno

11:14 Siccità Italia, "verso lo stato di emergenza"

11:08 Renzi: "M5S? Sono finiti, è il loro epilogo"

11:04 Sorrentino: "Quello di METRO Italia evento che ospitiamo con grande favore"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Education Cannot Wait: 222 Million Crisis-Impacted Children in Urgent Need of Educational Support

21 giugno 2022 | 10.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GENEVA, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, Education Cannot Wait (ECW), released a shocking new report today that indicates the number of crisis-impacted school-aged children requiring educational support has grown from an estimated 75 million in 2016 to 222 million today.

Of the 222 million crisis-affected children and adolescents in need of urgent support, the study indicates that as many as 78.2 million are out of school, and close to 120 million are in school, but not achieving minimum proficiency in math or reading. In fact, just one in ten crisis-impacted children attending primary or secondary education are actually achieving these proficiency standards.

"We need governments, businesses, foundations and individuals to support the vital work of Education Cannot Wait. Help us place education within reach of every child, everywhere. Help us keep 222 million dreams alive," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The analysis indicates that 84% of the out-of-school crisis-impacted children are living in areas with protracted crises. The vast majority of these are in countries specifically targeted through ECW's ground-breaking multi-year investments, including Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Mali, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Yemen

To respond to this pressing global education crisis, ECW and strategic partners launched the #222MillionDreams resource mobilization campaign in Geneva today. The campaign calls on donors, the private sector, philanthropic foundations and high-net-worth individuals to urgently mobilize more resources to scale up ECW's investments, which are already delivering quality education to over 5 million children across more than 40 crisis-affected countries.

"The financial resources to ensure that every child and young person can receive a quality education exist in the world. Governments, private sector and foundations can and must unlock these resources," said The Rt. Hon. Gordon Brown, UN Special Envoy for Global Education and Chair of ECW's High-Level Steering Group.

The campaign leads up to the Education Cannot Wait High-Level Financing Conference ­taking place 16-17 February 2023 in Geneva.

"This is a global call to action. While the world struggles with the devastating impacts of armed conflicts, COVID-19 and climate change, 222 million children live through these horrific experiences. It is our duty to empower them through education and help make their dreams come true," said ECW Director Yasmine Sherif.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842686/Education_Cannot_Wait_Rania.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656121/Education_Cannot_Wait_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA AltroAltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza educational Support Education Cannot Wait report today that education
Vedi anche
News to go
Siccità, Regioni pronte a dichiarare lo stato d'emergenza
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russia è un male che va fermato sul campo di battaglia"
News to go
Tumori, Oms lancia 'app' che prevede picchi radiazioni Uv e indica quando proteggersi
News to go
Meteo, l'anticiclone africano investe l'Italia
News to go
Il principe William compie 40 anni
News to go
Covid Israele, oltre 10mila contagi in 24 ore: mai così tanti da aprile
News to go
Covid Campania, obbligo mascherina in uffici Regione fino al 30 giugno
News to go
Software irregolari sui Pc, 18 denunce
News to go
Siccità, allarme in Italia: Regioni chiedono aiuto al Governo
News to go
Caro vita, migliaia di persone in protesta a Bruxelles
News to go
Caserta, latitante arrestato in spiaggia
News to go
Colombia, Gustavo Petro nuovo presidente
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza