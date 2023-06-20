Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:47 Ucraina-Russia, la guerra in diretta: il video dello scontro in trincea

17:38 Simone Uggetti assolto: "Sollevato, ma giustizia arrivata tardi" - Video

17:27 Budanov in video, capo intelligence Ucraina accusa Russia per esplosione diga

17:15 Expo 2030, Meloni: "Scegliete Roma, portiamo insieme la storia nel futuro"

17:09 Simone Uggetti, l'ex sindaco Lodi assolto in appello bis: "Dopo 7 anni non è buona giustizia"

17:02 Hunter Biden patteggia. Trump: "Se la cava con una multa"

16:51 Caso Amara, Davigo condannato per rivelazione segreto d'ufficio su loggia Ungheria

16:49 Berlusconi, Renzi: "Volete ricordarlo? Intestategli grande taglio tasse"

16:40 Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, chiusa ispezione ex hotel: di Kata nessuna traccia

16:06 Calciomercato, Moggi: "Napoli può cedere un big, Inter in pole per scudetto"

16:04 Pietro Orlandi: "Rinvii Commissione? Non buon segnale, sudditanza a Vaticano"

16:03 Arriva nuovo sistema allarme calamità, dal 28 giugno al via la sperimentazione di It-alert in Toscana

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Education Cannot Wait Announces Extended US$40 Million Multi-Year Education Response in South Sudan: Total ECW Funding in South Sudan Tops US$72 million

20 giugno 2023 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

South Sudan President and ECW Executive Director call on donors to scale up funding

JUBA, South Sudan and YIROL, South Sudan, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The children of South Sudan face severe risks as the result of conflict, forced displacement, poverty and climate change. To address these interconnected crises through the transformative power of education, the President of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit and Education Cannot Wait's (ECW) Executive Director Yasmine Sherif announced today US$40 million in catalytic grant funding to extend ECW's Multi-Year Resilience Programme in South Sudan for another three years. The total ECW funding in South Sudan now tops US$72 million.

"The Government of South Sudan is fully committed to ensuring that all children are able to obtain a quality education. Education Cannot Wait's top-up investment will provide life-saving educational opportunities for tens of thousands of crisis-affected girls and boys across the country. To advance this work, we are calling on world leaders to step up funding for ECW and its in-country partners. This is a critical investment in sustainable development, peace and prosperity for the people of South Sudan and for crisis-impacted children worldwide," said President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The three-year programme will be delivered by Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and Finn Church Aid, in close conjunction with the Ministry of General Education and Instruction and others partners. It will reach at least 135,000 crisis-affected children with holistic education supports that improve access to school, ensure quality learning, enhance inclusivity for girls and children with disabilities, and build resilience to future shocks.

"Years of conflict and forced displacement, compounded by climate-induced disasters, have taken a heavy toll on South Sudan's next generation. Now is the time to turn the tide and provide the most vulnerable girls and boys with the protection and hope that only a quality education offers. This is the single best investment we can make for the future of this young country and the entire region," said ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif.

"After years of war prevented generations of people from going to school, education in South Sudan remains an urgent priority with just 27% of the population able to read or write, and less than half of children enrolled in school," said Pornpun Jib Rabiltossaporn, Save the Children Country Director.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104322/ECW_South_Sudan_Children.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/education-cannot-wait-announces-extended-us40-million-multi-year-education-response-in-south-sudan-total-ecw-funding-in-south-sudan-tops-us72-million-301853693.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA AltroAltroAltro Politica_E_PA Education Cannot Wait Announces Extended Million Multi Year Education Response in South Sudan up funding Sudan del Sud
Vedi anche
News to go
Sottomarino scomparso per visitare Titanic, biglietto costa 250mila dollari
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi nella notte a Lampedusa: hotspot al collasso
News to go
Turismo, Enit: "Quasi 2 mln di arrivi negli aeroporti per estate"
News to go
Minori stranieri non accompagnati, Unicef: "Oltre 100mila in Italia via mare dal 2014"
News to go
Calcio e offerte 'monstre' dell'Arabia Saudita
News to go
Caldo africano 2023, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Compravendite immobiliari in Italia, i dati
News to go
Consiglio europeo, i temi sul tavolo
News to go
Incidente Casal Palocco, youtuber chiudono canale social
News to go
Naufragio migranti, oggi lutto nazionale in Pakistan
News to go
Bari, estorsione aggravata dal metodo mafioso: 11 arresti
News to go
Alberghi e ristoranti, la classifica delle città con i maggiori rincari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza