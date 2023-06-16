Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Education Cannot Wait Announces US$2 Million First Emergency Response in the Central African Republic: Total Funding Reaches US$70 Million

16 giugno 2023 | 18.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif Calls for Increased Support for Central African Republic

BANGUI, Central African Republic, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to multiplying crises that are impacting both host community and refugee children in the Central African Republic, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) announced today a US$2 million First Emergency Response grant. ECW-financed programmes in the Central African Republic have already reached approximately 250,000 children with close to US$70 million in total funding.

ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif announced the new tranche of funding after a UN mission was conducted by ECW Deputy Director Graham Lang and UNHCR – together with local education authorities and implementing partners – this week to the border regions with Sudan.

To date, approximately 15,000 people have fled the war in Sudan and crossed into the Central African Republic, of which the majority are refugees. ECW is supporting the efforts, led by UNHCR, with the government, donors, UN agencies, civil society and local communities to build a coordinated and inclusive multi-country response to the regional refugee crisis.

"Conflicts, climate change, COVID-19, poverty, hunger and forced displacement are putting more children at risk every day. World leaders must step up their support for ECW and our strategic partners in responding to these interconnected crises," said Sherif.

The Central African Republic is one of the world's least developed countries, where 79% of people live in poverty, 45% are food insecure, and three out of four people require humanitarian assistance. Only a third of children here will finish primary school, and only one out of ten will graduate from secondary school. Across the country, at least 1.5 million school-aged children are in need of education support.

The new investment will be delivered by UNHCR. It will reach these learners by ensuring access to quality education services, providing language training and catch-up classes, strengthening protection and mental health support, reinforcing educational infrastructure, supporting teachers and rallying community support around education.

"For children who arrived from Sudan and the communities that so generously welcomed them, education has the power to open doors and unlock dreams. This grant will allow them, both girls and boys, to regain access to protective, inclusive and quality education," said Fafa Olivier Attidzah, UNHCR Representative in Central African Republic.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104066/Education_Cannot_Wait_children_in_sub_Saharan_Africa.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/education-cannot-wait-announces-us2-million-first-emergency-response-in-the-central-african-republic-total-funding-reaches-us70-million-301853245.html

