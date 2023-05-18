Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:10 Tim, Scannapieco (Cdp): "Stiamo rispondendo a chiarimenti che ci sono stati richiesti"

13:05 Maltempo, Gorno Tempini (Cdp): "A breve intesa con Regioni, iniziative per aiutare aree colpite"

13:01 Melandri: "Mondiale MotoGp imprevedibile, ma Bagnaia resta il favorito"

12:51 Pnrr, Gorno Tempini (Cdp): "Cassa in linea con obiettivi temporali presi con Ue"

12:25 Ucraina-Russia, inviato Pechino a Kiev: "Cina vuole ripristinare pace"

12:22 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Bruce Springsteen sulla graticola per concerto Ferrara

12:13 Salute, 'Pre-occupiamoci della meningite': a Milano evento aperto ai cittadini

12:08 Roma, trovata tartaruga azzannatrice vicino a Roma

11:57 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, ecco il conto corrente per le donazioni

11:51 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, sindaco Forlì: "Situazione apocalittica"

11:42 "Selfie al sole possono scottare gli occhi", l'allarme degli oculisti

11:36 Colombia, 4 bambini ritrovati vivi nella foresta a 17 giorni da incidente aereo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Education Cannot Wait Announces US$4.1 Million First Emergency Response Grant in Uganda

18 maggio 2023 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

In response to large influx of refugees, new ECW grant delivered through UNHCR and Save the Children will reach over 130,000 children and adolescents.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Cannot Wait (ECW) announced today a rapid US$4.1 million grant in response to Uganda's evolving and escalating influx of refugees. ECW's total funding in Uganda now tops US$76.7 million.

The 12-month grant will be delivered by UNHCR and Save the Children, and reach over 130,000 children and adolescents in the areas of Uganda that have been most affected by recent influxes of refugees, including Nakivale, Rwamwanja, Palabek and Rhino Camp. The new investment aligns closely with the Government of Uganda'sEducation Response Plan for Refugees and Host Communities.

"With more refugees seeking safety in Uganda, we must fully support the Government of Uganda's Education Response Plan and ensure children and adolescents can quickly access protective learning environments, mental health and psychosocial services, school meals, scholastic materials, classrooms and teachers," said Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director of Education Cannot Wait, the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises.

Uganda hosts the largest refugee population in Africa and the third largest in the world. With armed conflicts, climate change and other crises affecting neighbouring countries, the number of refugees arriving in Uganda has jumped substantially in recent years. In 2022, over 140,000 refugees entered Uganda, primarily from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan. UNHCR expects an additional 120,000 will arrive this year.

While the Government of Uganda has taken substantial steps to provide access to essential services – including education to refugees – schools are crowded, resources are strained, and girls and boys face increased risks of child marriage, early pregnancy, hunger, dropping out, post-traumatic stress and other challenges.

"Many refugees arrive in Uganda having experienced several cycles of violence, with urgent protection and life-saving assistance needs," said Matthew Crentsil, UNHCR Country Representative.

"Save the Children appreciates the contribution by Education Cannot Wait towards ensuring that newly arrived refugee children are provided with learning in safe environments," said Dragana Strinic, Save the Children Country Director, Uganda.

The investment will increase the capacity of early childhood development centres, non-formal education, and primary and secondary schools across the targeted areas, supporting the enrolment of additional learners and new arrivals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079799/Education_Cannot_Wait_Uganda.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656121/Education_Cannot_Wait_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/education-cannot-wait-announces-us4-1-million-first-emergency-response-grant-in-uganda-301828038.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA AltroAltro Politica_E_PA Altro through UNHCR reach over education UNHCR
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, continua l'allerta rossa
News to go
Meloni in Giappone per il G7
News to go
Clima, "in prossimi 5 anni rischio temperature record"
News to go
Made in Italy, arrivano il liceo e la giornata nazionale
News to go
Debito pubblico Usa, Biden cancella visita in Papua Nuova Guinea e Australia
News to go
Alluvione Emilia, sale il numero delle vittime: ultime news
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, prorogato con la Russia accordo sul grano
News to go
Viterbo, scoperti 165 percettori di reddito cittadinanza irregolari
News to go
Avellino, detenuti in rivolta in carcere: poi la protesta è rientrata
Giornata internazionale contro omofobia, Ue: "Inaccettabili abusi dei diritti umani"
News to go
Champions League, stasera Real Madrid-Manchester City
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, sospesa circolazione treni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza