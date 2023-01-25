Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 25 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 21:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:47 Brasile, italiano trovato morto carbonizzato in auto a San Paolo

21:20 Val Pusteria, valanga travolge e uccide un 60enne

21:17 Ucraina, Odessa diventa patrimonio Unesco contro rischio distruzione. Ira di Mosca

21:11 Spagna, attacco a colpi di katana in due chiese: un morto

19:27 Arezzo, spara al cognato: arrestata guardia giurata

19:07 Ucraina, più armi contro la Russia: gli interessi di Europa e Stati Uniti

18:50 Ucraina, Biden: "Italia sta fornendo artiglieria"

18:44 Ucraina, telefonata Biden-Meloni-Macron-Scholz-Sunak

18:33 Ucraina, Biden: "Usa inviano 31 tank Abrams, ci vorrà del tempo"

18:31 Sanremo 2023, Leo Gassmann: "Ho lasciato l'Ariston da adolescente, ci torno da adulto"

18:29 Sanremo 2023, Leo Gassmann: "Zelensky al festival? Giusto, ma dipende da quello che dice"

18:22 Migranti, scintille in maggioranza su stop a emendamenti Lega

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Education Cannot Wait High-Level Financing Conference Offers New Hope for World's Most Vulnerable Children

25 gennaio 2023 | 21.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Geneva event brings leaders together to fund education for children caught in emergencies and protracted crises.

GENEVA, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders across the globe will come together at the Education Cannot Wait High-Level Financing Conference on 16-17 February in Geneva, Switzerland to make good on commitments to ensure every child, everywhere, is offered a quality education.

The Conference seeks to mobilize much-needed resources from donors, foundations and high-net-worth individuals to deliver on ECW's four-year strategic plan, which will mobilize US$1.5 billion in additional resources to reach 20 million children and adolescents caught in some of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

"This is our moment to stand up for the world's most vulnerable children and youth and make good on our promise of ensuring quality education for all by 2030 as outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals. We can leave none behind," said Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises.

The Conference is co-hosted by Switzerland and ECW, in close collaboration with the Governments of Colombia, Germany, Niger, Norway and South Sudan, and will be open to the public as a live-streamed virtual event.

Initial keynote speakers include UN Special Envoy for Global Education and Chair of ECW's High-Level Steering Group The Rt. Hon. Gordon Brown; Federal Councillor of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis; Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany, Svenja Schulze; Minister of Education, Niger, Ibrahim Natatou; Minister of International Development, Norway, Anne Beathe Tvinnereim; Minister of General Education and Instruction, South Sudan, Awut Deng Acuil; and Minister of Education, Colombia, Alejandro Gaviria.

Around the world, 222 million children and adolescents impacted by conflict, climate change, displacement and other protracted crises are in need of urgent education support. Of those, more than 78 million are out of school altogether.

Founded in 2016, Education Cannot Wait has already reached close to 7 million children and adolescents with holistic education supports including upgrading learning spaces and ensuring children have quality learning materials, training and financially supporting teachers, and providing mental health services, school feeding and other whole-of-child solutions. The Fund has already raised over US$1.1 billion from donors, the private sector and philanthropic foundations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989970/Education_Cannot_Wait.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656121/Education_Cannot_Wait_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/education-cannot-wait-high-level-financing-conference-offers-new-hope-for-worlds-most-vulnerable-children-301730852.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN96730 en US Politica_E_PA AltroAltro Politica_E_PA Altro Geneva event brings Cannot Wait High Level Financing education fund education
Vedi anche
News to go
Controlli dei Nas in canili e gattili, 26 strutture sequestrate
News to go
Maltempo in Italia, neve e gelo
News to go
Sciopero carburanti, revocato secondo giorno protesta
News to go
Qatargate, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Omosessualità non è crimine"
News to go
Csm, Fabio Pinelli nuovo vicepresidente
News to go
'Ndrangheta, riciclaggio internazionale e truffa: 11 misure cautelari
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Grati a Scholz e a tutti i nostri amici tedeschi"
News to go
Bonus export digitale 2023, a chi spetta
News to go
Sciopero benzinai, sindacati spaccati: nuova riunione tra gestori
News to go
Rottamazione, stralcio cartelle Imu e Tari: ecco i Comuni che aderiscono
News to go
Livorno, sequestrati al porto 180 chili di cocaina
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza