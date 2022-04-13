Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 14 Aprile 2022
Education Cannot Wait in Moldova with Strategic Partners Scaling-up its Ukraine Crisis Regional Education Response to US$6.5 Million for Crisis-Affected Children and Youth

13 aprile 2022 | 21.28
During ECW's high-level mission – with strategic partners USAID, FCDO/UK and Theirworld – USAID announced a new $18 million contribution.

CHISINAU, Moldavia, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding on Education Cannot Wait's (ECW) US$5 million Ukraine First Emergency Response grant announced in March, ECW today announced a new, initial US$1.5 million allocation to support the education in emergencies response for the Ukraine refugee crisis in Moldova while on mission with strategic partners USAIDFCDO /UK and Theirworld. This new allocation brings ECW's total Ukraine crisis education response to US$6.5 million to date.

The new grant will be delivered in partnership with the Government of Moldova to ensure refugee children and youth can access safe and protective learning opportunities. Investments will also benefit children in the host communities.

During the high-level mission, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced an additional US$18 million contribution to the ECW global trust fund to further support ECW education responses in crisis-impacted countries across the globe. This contribution makes the USA the third largest donor to ECW – the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises – after Germany and the UK.

With an estimated US$30 million funding gap for the emergency education response in Ukraine, ECW calls on donors and strategic partners to urgently provide additional funding to respond to the vast humanitarian crisis unfolding across the region. 

According to recent reports, approximately 400,000 people have crossed the border into Moldova fleeing the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine since February. While the majority continued their journey towards other neighboring countries and Western Europe, Moldova hosts today an estimated 100,000 refugees. These include about 50,000 refugee girls and boys, of whom only 1,800 are currently enrolled in school. 

"Refugee children from Ukraine have fled a brutal war and have arrived dispossessed and traumatized in Moldova. Public schools are open to refugee children, however the capacity is over-stretched and there is a need for urgent mental health and psycho-social services, sanitation, and teachers to respond to the influx of pre-school and school-aged refugee children," said Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait.

The war is putting children and adolescents living in Ukraine at grave risk. Recent estimates indicate that almost 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine, with an additional 7.1 million people internally displaced. All school-age children in Ukraine have seen their education disrupted by the conflict, and according to the latest estimates, more than 900 education facilities have been destroyed or damaged in the fighting, and as many as 3.3 million school-aged children require urgent humanitarian assistance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1796594/WhatsApp_Image_2022_04_13_at_9_57_40_AM_1024x682.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656121/Education_Cannot_Wait_Logo.jpg 

