17 Maggio 2023
08:52
Education Must Be Put Front and Centre on the G7 Agenda

17 maggio 2023 | 06.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif statement in advance of the G7 Hiroshima Summit

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's G7 Hiroshima Summit in Japan, world leaders will have a chance to "uphold the international order based on the rule of law and extend outreach to the Global South." Education, as a binding force that unites us all in our global efforts to protect human rights and ensure sustainable development, should be front and centre on the G7 Agenda.  

Through the ground-breaking leadership of Japan, the G7 Summit promises to address a number of interconnected global crises – including nuclear disarmament, economic resilience, climate, energy, food, health and development. By investing in education through multilateral organizations such as Education Cannot Wait – the UN's global fund for education in emergencies – the G7 has an opportunity to make targeted and responsive investments to address these interconnected crises.

During my recent high-level mission to Japan, I was impressed and inspired by the Government of Japan's growing interest in supporting ECW and our partners in delivering on our four-year strategic plan. In lead up to the G7 Summit, we call on Japan and all G7 global leaders to ensure that funding for education in emergencies is prioritized. There is no greater investment in our shared future.

Education is a key driver in building economic resilience, social cohesion and human security. Education for girls is especially critical. Every US$1 spent on girls' rights and education generates US$2.80 in return. This is equivalent to billions of dollars in additional GDP.

By 2050, as many as 140 million people across South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America could be displaced by climate change. By connecting climate action with education action, we have the opportunity to reduce risk, build resilience, and protect our planet from the life-threatening impacts of massive flooding, temperature rises, rising seas and other climate catastrophes.

The war in Ukraine has made the food crisis even more dangerous and painful, especially in places like Africa where recurrent droughts and other climate-related crises are triggering spikes in hunger and displacement.

By investing in education – especially for the 222 million girls and boys who are left furthest behind in armed conflicts, forced displacement and climate-disasters – the leaders of the G7 have an opportunity to make a mark on history and build a new world order based on universal values and human rights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078437/ECW_G7_SUMMIT.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656121/Education_Cannot_Wait_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/education-must-be-put-front-and-centre-on-the-g7-agenda-301826683.html

