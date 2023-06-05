Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 09:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:22 Sparatoria a Chicago commemorazione funebre, un morto e 7 feriti

09:21 Condannata per morte figli, mutazione genetica la assolve dopo 20 anni

09:17 Terremoto oggi a Napoli, scossa di magnitudo 2.5 sul Vesuvio

09:17 Ucraina, cardinale Zuppi in missione di pace a Kiev

08:58 Decreto Pa, oggi alla Camera il testo: governo verso voto di fiducia

08:21 Afghanistan, quasi 80 studentesse avvelenate e ricoverate

08:12 Usa, Cessna si schianta dopo aver violato spazio aereo su Washington: F-16 in azione

07:46 Ucraina-Russia, Mosca: "Sventata grande offensiva nel Donetsk"

07:37 Stock passività per mutui aumentato di 5 miliardi negli ultimi due anni

00:03 Ucraina-Russia, Mosca: "Respinto attacco a Belgorod"

23:52 Juve, Allegri: "Ho 2 anni di contratto, chiedete alla società"

23:27 Atalanta-Monza 5-2, tripletta di Koopmeiners

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Edward W. Marple, A.B. (Harvard), MBA (Virginia), joins Paraza Pharma as Executive Vice-President, Development

05 giugno 2023 | 07.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MONTREAL, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paraza Pharma is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward W. (Ted) Marple, A.B. (Harvard), MBA (Virginia) as Executive Vice-President, Development.  Mr. Marple, who has more than 20 years of experience as a senior executive with broad skill sets across clinical development, IP protection, manufacturing, operations, company and product strategy, finance, and commercial partnering/development in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

"We are excited to have Ted join Paraza's senior leadership team as we continue to expand our capabilities to better serve our client-partners," said Arshad Siddiqui, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Paraza.  "Ted's extensive business and commercial expertise will be invaluable to Paraza as we continue to partner with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate research, development and access to new and better treatments for patients.''

"I am delighted by the opportunity to join Arshad and collaborate with the Paraza team as they continue to grow and expand Paraza's ability to deliver wonderful science and innovative drug discovery solutions to their client-partners." said Mr. Marple.

Paraza Pharma is a Montreal, Canada based, fully integrated drug discovery organization passionately committed to contribute to the life sciences sector. As part of the growth strategy, it attracts worldwide best-in-class talent and continues to offer a unique collaborative model to help companies achieve their success milestones and accelerate their business growth.

Paraza Pharma Inc.: Arshad Siddiqui, Ph.D., CEOarshad.siddiqui@parazapharma.com www.parazapharma.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090978/Paraza_Pharma_Inc__Edward_W__Marple__A_B___Harvard___MBA__Virgin.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/edward-w-marple-ab-harvard-mba-virginia-joins-paraza-pharma-as-executive-vice-president-development-301840723.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza as Executive Vice President IP protection as Virginia
Vedi anche
News to go
Pubblica amministrazione, oggi in Aula l'esame del dl
News to go
Multe, Codacons: "Milano la città che guadagna di più"
News to go
Prezzi, Assoutenti lancia il semaforo dell'inflazione
News to go
Ucraina pronta alla controffensiva
News to go
Di Maio, al Quirinale per la prima uscita da rappresentate speciale Ue
News to go
Bologna, sequestrati in aeroporto 1,5 milioni di euro in contanti in 6 mesi
News to go
Insulti ad arbitro Taylor, Uefa apre procedimento contro Mourinho
News to go
India, almeno 260 morti e più di 900 feriti in scontro tra treni
News to go
Roma, incendio palazzo Colli Aniene: rogo partito dal piano terra
News to go
Turismo, è caro vacanza: per hotel, pensioni e b&b prezzi alle stelle
News to go
Pnrr, Ue avverte l'Italia: "I controlli servono"
News to go
Debito Usa, accordo in Senato evita il default
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza