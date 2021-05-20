Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:07 Dl sostegni bis, Aiget: "Bene riduzione oneri fissi sui costi bollette"

16:02 AstraZeneca news Italia: studio su trombosi e open day: le notizie

15:55 Giochi, Zega (Codere Italia): '90% fatturato in fumo, riaprire subito e sostegni al settore'

15:54 Il vescovo contro il ddl Zan: "Sovverte la legge di Dio"

15:43 Meloni: "Fare il premier? Non ci sto pensando"

15:37 Covid Italia, Viminale: "Monitorare allentamento misure"

15:26 Aruba, arriva il codice europeo Cispe per protezione dati

15:26 Esa, Telespazio a capo di un consorzio per 'tlc lunari'

15:09 Olimpiadi Tokyo, Elia Viviani e Jessica Rossi portabandiera dell'Italia

15:03 Letta: "Dote ai 18enni dalla tassa di successione ricchi"

14:45 Arbitri e rimborsi spese, la Figc indaga

14:44 Pfizer lavora a ipotesi vaccinazione annuale anti Covid

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Effectory's World-class Workplace presents the best employers of 2021

20 maggio 2021 | 13.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectory reveals the three highest scoring World-class Workplaces of 2021.

 

Effectory’s World-class Workplace Awards

Organizations that shows excellent employership by scoring above their country's benchmark or the global benchmark on employership and employee Net Promotor Score (eNPS) can become a World-class Workplace.

Icelandair Group, a.s.r. and Gerresheimer were the best-performing workplaces and prove they're great employers with an extremely satisfied and engaged workforce.

Icelandair Group shares their experience at the World-class Workplace eventAt Effectory's virtual event to celebrate great employership , keynote speakers such as HR guru Dave Ulrichshared their knowledge on engagement, employee experience and organizational success.

HR director Sveina Berglind Jónsdóttir from Icelandair Group, explained what this award meant to her organization: "We are very proud of this label, especially after last year, which was very challenging for our business as for other airlines. It's truly rewarding and encouraging."

She also gave some expert advice for those aspiring to be a World-class Workplace-winner: "Each company has different strengths to build on and different topics that need improvement. I think it is important to use measures like employee surveys and help each team create action-plans based on the results of such a survey. For the management team communication is very important: keep employees informed, be as honest and transparent as possible, and give employees the chance to have a voice."

The most objective quality mark for top employers

The World-class Workplace scan is a free, highlyregarded scan and is 100% based on employees' opinions. Being available to all and having a strong scientific foundation by comparing scores to set pre-defined benchmarks, is the most objective quality mark for employership on the market.

What makes an organization a World-class Workplace?

Over 1 million employees shared their feedback about their employers through World-class Workplace surveys in 2020. Their insights showed us that World-class Workplaces excel in making their employees feel valued and instilling a sense of pride and trust.

When working for one of these best employers, employees experience good opportunities to grow, are proud to work for the organization and feel enabled and encouraged to contribute to organization-wide success and ideas. Top employers also put significantly more effort into enabling their workforce to work autonomously versus those whose employees aren't as satisfied.

Being a great employer pre- and post-COVID

The results showcase employees feel more appreciated and acknowledged by their organization post-COVID than pre-COVID. Also, organizations offered employees more autonomy post-COVID, which plays a key role in whether employees are satisfied.

Free World-class Workplace scans are available to all organizations

Organizations that want to become a World-class Workplace and get indispensable insights into employee engagement can run Effectory's free scan. When scoring above the benchmark, organizations receive the World-class Workplace quality label.

Effectory offers employee listening solutions so organizations can improve performance based on feedback.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515002/Effectorys_Workplace_Awards.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
highest scoring World class Workplaces of 2021 World class Workplaces of 2021 Amsterdam scoring
Vedi anche
Fascismo, blitz della polizia contro 'Ultima Legione'
Letta: "Per migranti soluzione Ue, rischio estate fuori controllo"
Stromboli, "eruzione e il cielo si è oscurato"
Letta: "Pd guardiano delle riforme per Recovery"
Franco Battiato, l'addio di Milo con i funerali privati
Siracusa, stroncato traffico droga tra Italia e Usa: indagati anche cinque medici
Ciciliano (Cts): "Epidemia non è finita"
Coprifuoco Italia, Ricciardi: "Via il 2 giugno? Con dati attuali sì"
Roma, blitz a sede Pfizer: "Stop brevetti, vaccini gratuiti per tutti"
Traffico rifiuti, 13 arresti dalla Dda di Lecce in quattro Regioni
Che tempo che fa, Sharon Stone: "Mascherina come preservativo per Aids"
Tel Aviv, razzo colpisce palazzo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza