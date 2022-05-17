e.GO Mobile Opens New Brand and Experience Store in Berlin

AACHEN, Germany, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful unveiling of e.wave X in Berlin, presented by e.GO Mobile brand ambassador, Neymar Jr., the next generation line-up model e.wave X will now be available in the new Brand Store at Berlin's fashion street Kurfürstendamm from today onwards.

The innovative independent German electric car manufacturer, Next.e.GO Mobile SE, is now setting a new benchmark in the customer experience with brand stores that are more than just a point of sales. "For us the brand store is much more than a place to display our cars or get a test drive; it is a place to connect with our customers and form a community to get involved and make a collective difference" explains Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board of Next.e.GO Mobile SE.

The e.wave X offers far more than just a means of transport. It is a modern, practical and innovative urban 4-seater that fits into almost any parking slot, hassle-free maintain and is developed with sustainability and purpose in mind. The 3D design, driving behaviour, charging system and lots of user interfaces of the e.wave X offer a unique user experience. The e.wave X is expected to achieve an urban range of 240 km* with a peak power of 80 KW and a price starting at 24.990 Euro*, excluding subsidies. The charging capacity is broad from the regular house plug all the way up to 11 kWh. The vehicle is equipped with a 23" ultrawide cockpit and instrument cluster as well as many innovative and connected features to provide a seamless user experience.

e.GO Mobile is building its cars in a very unique way, using material very similar to that of the aviation industry. A 3D Aluminium spaceframe design planked with an innovative polymer outer shell where the colour runs through the entire material, so that scratches and impacts are barely visible. Furthermore, the exterior is easier to maintain and repair but also unlocks the possibility of changing the exterior (re-skinning) to offer various color choices for the same vehicle over its life cycle.

In the new Brand Store on Berlin's Kurfürstendamm (216), visitors can experience the e.GO way of building cars, the new model e.wave X and are also able to reserve directly on site. The Brand Store is open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819768/eGO_Mobile_1.jpg