Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:08 Brexit, Londra avvia modifica unilaterale Protocollo Irlanda del Nord

18:52 Depistaggio Borsellino, l'accusa delle parti civili: "Dietro le stragi 007 deviati"

18:32 Vertice centrodestra, Fdi: "Positivo, ma declamare unità non basta"

18:19 Salario minimo Italia, Conte rilancia: "Basta lavoratori poveri, partiti ci aiutino"

17:57 Napoli, 13enne ferito in classe con arma da taglio alla schiena

17:50 Guerra Ucraina, 50 sportivi morti e 1.000 impianti distrutti

17:43 Mascherine a scuola sì o no? Cosa dicono Bassetti, Burioni e Ricciardi

17:22 Milano, busta con proiettili al presidente della Comunità ebraica

17:12 Procura Russia: "Riconoscere Azov come organizzazione terroristica"

17:08 Piazza di Siena 2022, 100 anni e non sentirli: dalla bioarchitettura al metaverso

17:07 Vasco a Trento scalda i motori, 'faremo risuonare tutta la valle'

17:03 Risultati positivi per vaccino anti-pneumococcico coniugato 15-valente in bimbi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

e.GO Mobile Opens New Brand and Experience Store in Berlin

17 maggio 2022 | 14.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AACHEN, Germany, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful unveiling of e.wave X in Berlin, presented by e.GO Mobile brand ambassador, Neymar Jr., the next generation line-up model e.wave X will now be available in the new Brand Store at Berlin's fashion street Kurfürstendamm from today onwards.

 

The innovative independent German electric car manufacturer, Next.e.GO Mobile SE, is now setting a new benchmark in the customer experience with brand stores that are more than just a point of sales. "For us the brand store is much more than a place to display our cars or get a test drive; it is a place to connect with our customers and form a community to get involved and make a collective difference" explains Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board of Next.e.GO Mobile SE.

The e.wave X offers far more than just a means of transport. It is a modern, practical and innovative urban 4-seater that fits into almost any parking slot, hassle-free maintain and is developed with sustainability and purpose in mind. The 3D design, driving behaviour, charging system and lots of user interfaces of the e.wave X offer a unique user experience. The e.wave X is expected to achieve an urban range of 240 km* with a peak power of 80 KW and a price starting at 24.990 Euro*, excluding subsidies. The charging capacity is broad from the regular house plug all the way up to 11 kWh. The vehicle is equipped with a 23" ultrawide cockpit and instrument cluster as well as many innovative and connected features to provide a seamless user experience.

e.GO Mobile is building its cars in a very unique way, using material very similar to that of the aviation industry. A 3D Aluminium spaceframe design planked with an innovative polymer outer shell where the colour runs through the entire material, so that scratches and impacts are barely visible. Furthermore, the exterior is easier to maintain and repair but also unlocks the possibility of changing the exterior (re-skinning) to offer various color choices for the same vehicle over its life cycle.

In the new Brand Store on Berlin's Kurfürstendamm (216), visitors can experience the e.GO way of building cars, the new model e.wave X and are also able to reserve directly on site. The Brand Store is open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819768/eGO_Mobile_1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Economia_E_Finanza GO Mobile Opens new brand brand ambassador Experience store in Berlin next generation line up
Vedi anche
News to go
Petrolio Russia e embargo Ue, le parole di Putin
News to go
10 anni fa moriva Donna Summer
News to go
Corruzione, 15 misure cautelari a Napoli
News to go
17 maggio, giornata contro omofobia: perché è oggi
News to go
Bonus auto 2022, al via incentivi per acquisto veicoli meno inquinanti
News to go
Mafia, colpo al mandamento di Brancaccio: 31 arresti
News to go
Mariupol, Azovstal: fuori primi soldati ucraini
News to go
Roma, sventato traffico di droga a La Rustica: 14 arresti
News to go
Lotteria degli scontrini, ecco cosa cambia
News to go
Covid, Costa: "Avremo un'estate senza restrizioni"
News to go
Covid Nordcorea, 50 morti e oltre un milione di contagi
News to go
Ucraina, Kuleba: "No ad accordo per cessate il fuoco che preveda concessioni a Russia"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza