Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:29 Covid, Mattarella: "Ancora non c'è vittoria finale, responsabilità e precauzione"

12:09 Pnrr, Mattarella: "Opportunità per potenziare ricerca e Sistema sanitario"

12:09 X Factor 2022, Ambra va al tilt e perde Matteo Siffredi

12:07 Pnrr, von der Leyen: "In Italia 700 mln a 250 Pmi per transizione ecologica"

11:58 Inflazione vola ad ottobre: +11,9%, al top da 1984

11:56 Ora legale, "in 7 mesi risparmiati 190 milioni"

11:47 Governo, Letta: "Chi fa opposizione a opposizione è stampella maggioranza"

11:42 Perché Elon Musk dice di aver liberato Twitter

11:36 Martines (Parma): "Club e nuovo stadio Tardini innovativo, sostenibile e con ecosistema digitale"

11:32 Pd, Letta: "Per noi momento più complesso di sempre"

11:21 Lega, linea dura Salvini contro 'Comitato Nord' di Bossi

11:14 Governo, Renzi: "Pd sembra voler fare regali a Meloni"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Egypt is ready to host a landmark COP27

28 ottobre 2022 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

thth

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H.E. Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and COP27 President-Designate underlined that Egypt is "ready" to host the world leaders, delegates and climate stakeholders under the banner of "Together for Implementation," following an on ground review of preparations for COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt,

COP27, which gets underway on November 6 and hosts a World Leaders Summit on November 7 and 8, is expected to be among the largest gatherings of climate stakeholders ever hosted at a COP with over 30,000 delegates registered.

Speaking about the conference preparations H.E. Shoukry said: "The Egyptian COP27 Presidency is ready to host the world climate community in Sharm El Sheikh this November. As COP27 Presidency we are doing our utmost to create a conducive environment for successful negotiations and ambitious, credible and concrete outcomes."

"We will set the scene in which we hope that all state and non-state actors will come together with a collaborative and constructive mindset to deliver on climate action.  I'm confident that the international community will rise to the occasion and ensure a successful and impactful COP27. We will continue to urge the international community to take the transformative decisions needed to respond to the gravity of the climate emergency we live."

H.E. Shoukry toured the site this week meeting with UNFCCC and COP27 Presidency Team officials to oversee the final touches at the site ahead of the conference.

NOTES TO EDITORSPress images for use with this story can be found here.COP27 Presidency:comms@cop27.eg+20 (0)2 23588326www.cop27.eg

Twitter: @COP27P

"Act Now" video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0k-EXPLmm4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931787/COP27_President.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/egypt-is-ready-to-host-a-landmark-cop27-301661914.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Altro Economia_E_Finanza world leaders host Sharm el Sheikh terra
Vedi anche
News to go
Assago, accoltella cinque persone al Carrefour: un morto
News to go
Ora solare, tra il 29 e il 30 ottobre lancette indietro di 60 minuti
News to go
Tetto al contante, si accende il dibattito politico
News to go
Clima, Aie: nel 2025 il picco di emissioni Co2 legate all'energia
News to go
Gas, Bombardieri: "Da Ue decisioni a rilento, Governo introduca tetto nazionale"
News to go
Covid in Cina, 18 casi a Wuhan
News to go
Istat: un terzo pensionati vive con meno di mille euro al mese
News to go
Migranti, Salvini: "Stop a sbarchi fuori controllo"
News to go
Carceri, Nordio: "Sono la mia priorità"
News to go
Europa League e Conference, le partite di oggi 27 ottobre
News to go
Enrico Mattei, oggi 60 anni da misteriosa scomparsa
News to go
Arrestato in Puglia un suprematista bianco: "Pronto al sacrificio estremo"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza