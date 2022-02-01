Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:23 Covid oggi Lazio, 12.131 contagi e 25 morti. A Roma 5.222 casi

16:10 Omicron 2, Oms: "Covid ko? È presto, virus continua a evolversi"

15:46 Sanremo 2022, Le Vibrazioni: "Ci emozioneremo tantissimo" - Video

15:45 Salvini: "Centrodestra spaccato? Si ricostruisce"

15:41 Quirinale, pranzo Di Maio-Belloni: "Amicizia più solida"

15:40 Stato emergenza covid, Crisanti: "Va abolito a fine marzo"

15:27 Covid oggi Svizzera, 32.741 contagi e 24 morti in un giorno

15:25 Padel, nasce il circuito internazionale, sponsor Qatar Sports Investment

15:23 Vaccino covid under 5, Burioni: "Potrebbe arrivare prima del previsto"

15:15 Hard Rock Cafe di Firenze, Roma e Venezia festeggiano lunga notte del Super Bowl

15:13 Il leghista Rixi: "Toti ha tradito il centrodestra"

15:06 Stato emergenza covid, Pregliasco: "No proroga? Dati confortanti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EHA: Recommendations of the Coalition for Reducing Bureaucracy in Clinical Trials

01 febbraio 2022 | 15.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Cutting back administrative burdens in the interest of quality and patient safety

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical trials are research studies performed in volunteers that are aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of new medicines and therapies. Their results are used by regulatory agencies to decide on marketing authorization. Clinical trials are becoming increasingly difficult and expensive to conduct, due in great measure to the disproportionate volume of bureaucratic demands involved. This growing complexity is a threat to patient safety, independent academic clinical research, and access to affordable innovation.

This situation prompted the formation of a broad cross-disciplinary coalition of medical societies and patient advocates to combat excessive administrative burden whilst ensuring clinical trial quality and patient safety. The "Recommendations of the Coalition for Reducing Bureaucracy in Clinical Trials" ('Coalition Recommendations') focus on four main themes: safety reporting, informed consent, regulatory guidelines, and harmonization of requirements across the EU.

Current safety reporting practices lead doctors to spend a significant portion of their time on administrative tasks. Ideally, investigators should have to focus only on the medical aspect of adverse events – i.e., those elements directly related to the patient and the disease.

Informed consent forms are often lengthy and written in legal language that can be challenging for patients. The coalition therefore recommends limiting patient consent forms to 1000 words, using lay language and data visualization where possible.

The Coalition Recommendations are also an appeal for reducing over-interpretation of regulatory guidelines, for harmonization of ethics and data requirements across the EU and for focusing on better trial designs which include cumulative safety reporting and take into account patients' views.

While the Coalition Recommendations reflect first and foremost the views and needs of investigators and patients, the views of regulators, sponsors, ethics committees and other stakeholders have been taken in as much as possible. The Coalition continues to engage in dialogue and collaboration in search of realistic, pragmatic and broadly supported solutions.

Coalition lead and EHA Board Member Prof. Martin Dreyling: "The Coalition Recommendations are an unambiguous call by patient advocacy groups, investigators and academic sponsors to limit the administrative burdens in clinical trials, which are currently disproportionate and a threat to trial quality and patient safety. Our interdisciplinary Coalition especially asks for cumulative reporting (instead of single SUSAR reports), readable and short informed consent forms for patients, and regulatory frameworks that focus on the primary study aim (as with trials in the COVID era)."

The European Hematology Association (EHA) is a non-governmental organization that is guided by its mission to promote excellence in patient care, research, and education in hematology. EHA, in close collaboration with the BioMed Alliance, has initiated and coordinates the Coalition on Reducing bureaucracy in Clinical Trials. For more information on EHA and the Coalition for Reducing Bureaucracy in Clinical Trials, please contact Gauthier Quinonez at bureaucracyincts@ehaweb.org.

Coalition website: https://bureaucracyincts.eu/

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cutting back Recommendations of the Coalition Recommendations of the Coalition for Reducing Bureaucracy burdens in the interest
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2022, Le Vibrazioni: "Ci emozioneremo tantissimo" - Video
News to go
Morto Maurizio Zamparini, ex presidente del Palermo
Sanremo 2022 e voci vip: da Ferragni a Ferilli, le imitazioni di Valentina Barbieri
News to go
Green pass Italia, da oggi nuove norme
Sanremo 2022, Iva Zanicchi e il 'rito' della mascherina
News to go
Caso Marò, gip archivia indagine su Girone e Latorre
News to go
Migranti, Oxfam: ventimila scomparsi in Libia nel 2021
Sanremo 2022, Gianni Morandi di corsa verso il Festival - Video
News to go
Covid, Speranza: "Vaccini hanno salvato migliaia di vite"
Sanremo 2022, Fabrizio Moro sul red carpet
Sanremo 2022, Mahmood e Blanco sul red carpet
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 31 gennaio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza