Martedì 22 Febbraio 2022
comunicato stampa

Eka Software wins Risk Markets Technology award for second straight year

22 febbraio 2022 | 13.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The cloud solution provider was recognized as the best vendor for system support and implementation

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, the leading cloud-based enterprise solutions provider, has won the best vendor for system support and implementation by Risk Markets Technology Awards 2022. The award comes on the heels of Eka accomplishing a record-setting 16 enterprise client implementations in 2021.  

Eka was named the winner for its unique approach to implementation that involves going beyond traditional ways of engagement to enable customers' digital acceleration and user adoption. Besides a highly skilled workforce focused on enabling 100% remote and on time delivery, Eka's differentiated, multi-dimensional strategy consists of a proven methodology supporting new ways of working and extensive collaboration across teams.  

Speaking about the win, Rajesh Jagannathan, Chief Operating Officer, Eka said, "At a time when successful digital experiences matter most, this award reflects Eka's commitment to its customers, partnering with them to help them adapt to challenging environments and compressed timelines. The award acknowledges Eka's highly experienced team who come with years of deep-domain knowledge of delivering at scale, technology and consulting, and believe in going above and beyond to enable customer success."

The Risk Market Awards are instituted by the Risk.net – widely regarded as the authority on derivatives and risk markets. Winners were selected by a panel of independent judges of technology users, analysts, and members of the editorial team. Eka was honored by Risk.net for a second year in a row having previously won the best technology provider for commodities trading.

Eka cloud platform is built on a foundation of a modular architecture that creates more "future-proof" solutions. It allows a seamless delivery of functionality with an approach that emphasizes on continual change and modular design of business capabilities. Customers benefit from accelerated time-to-market and scalability, reduction in IT cost and complexity and faster product development cycles, and an improved alignment between IT and the business at large.

About Eka Software Solutions

Eka Software Solutions is a global leader in providing innovative, cloud solutions that unify a whole range of workflows from procurement to payments. Eka supports more than 100 customers globally and has proven industry expertise in helping customers achieve digital transformation in an environment of continuous change. Read more at www.eka1.com.

Contact:

Sharmita Mandal Head Global CommunicationsEka Software Solutions Sharmita.mandal@eka1.com

