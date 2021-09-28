Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 28 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:33
comunicato stampa

Eka unifies Procurement to Payment processes with launch of Treasury Management Solution

28 settembre 2021 | 12.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, a cloud-based enterprise software provider, today announced the launch of Eka Treasury Management, a powerful financial management solution that provides CFOs with a unified and timely view into enterprise data which is critical to understanding the true state of a company's cash flows, liquidity positions and foreign exchange (FX) risk. With this launch, Eka's Cloud Platform now provides powerful enterprise solutions and integrations that unify critical business processes across e-sourcing, trading & risk, supply chain, sustainability and financial management.

For nearly 20 years, Eka has been helping its commodities, direct materials and manufacturing clients navigate supply chain risk, frequent market disruptions and increased volatility with its comprehensive cloud-based platform. With the addition of Treasury, Eka can deliver on its mission to unify its clients' critical business processes from procurement to payments and provide finance teams and front-line managers with the information they need to make the right decisions at the right time.  

The solution offers market leading tools and functionality to control cash, liquidity and risk positions, manage compliance and working capital, and perform hedge accounting.

Manav Garg, Eka CEO and Founder said, "Over the last decade, we have seen a significant shift in the scope and demands of the CFO office due to globalization, increasing regulatory requirements, and the speed of technology innovation. Today's CFOs are not only responsible for the company's financial health, but they are also playing a far more strategic role in guiding their company's strategy."

"The operational and environmental challenges of the past two years heightened our conviction of the pressing need to reorient our platform to better meet the needs of CFOs. The introduction of Eka Treasury Management marks an important step in our evolution as a company as we strive to deliver the world's most comprehensive, deterministic platform for business leaders across the energy, manufacturing, mining and metals industries," Manav said.

Eka's Cloud Platform now provides enterprise applications and integrations for procurement, trading & risk, supply chain, , compliance, treasury and sustainability reporting. Over the past twelve months, Eka also introduced an e-sourcing solution to help businesses connect digitally with suppliers and customers.

Eka's Treasury Management Solution overview

Built on Eka's Cloud Platform, the Eka Treasury Management Solution's (TMS) unique architecture is seeded with pre-built connectors to facilitate the consolidation of data from disparate systems and speed solution deployment.

Key Features:

About Eka Software Solutions

Eka Software Solutions is a global leader in providing innovative, cloud solutions that unify a whole range of workflows from procurement to payments. Its platform driven solutions for commodity and supply chain management, source-to-pay, treasury and sustainability help customers to overcome complex challenges and accelerate their digital journey in an environment of continuous change. With over 550 employees, Eka supports more than 100 customers globally and has proven industry expertise in helping customers achieve digital transformation, solving complex business challenges in an environment of continuous change. Read more at www.eka1.com.

Contact:

Sharmita Mandal Head Global Communications, Eka Software Solutions  Sharmita.mandal@eka1.com 

 

