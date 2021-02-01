Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 01 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 20:14
Eka's Cloud Platform wins Risk Markets Technology Awards' Best Commodities Trading System

01 febbraio 2021 | 19.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutionsthe leading cloud platform  for digital innovation, today announced that it was named the winner of best Trading System for Commodities in this year's Risk Markets Technology Awards.

Organized by Risk.net – world's leading source of in-depth news and analysis on risk management – the award recognizes the achievements of technology vendors in the derivatives, regulation and risk management markets. The winners are identified by a panel of independent judges that include technology users, analysts and members of Risk.net's editorial team. 

"Eka's Cloud Platform was built to serve our customers with speed and agility. Over the last year we leveraged its superior architecture alongside our core 'customer-first' philosophy to help them maintain business continuity and position them for growth in markets with unprecedented volatility." said Manav Garg, CEO & Founder Eka Software Solutions. "It's truly heartening to see Eka's dedicated efforts and its cloud-driven platform recognized, and we are honored to receive this prestigious award."

This is the second time that Eka's Cloud Platform was recognized by Risk.net. In 2019, the company was named Energy Technology House of the Year by Energy Risk for its innovative technology, high levels of customer service and a scalable architecture at the core of its Cloud Platform. In addition, Eka was recently also ranked among the top five energy vendors in Chartis Research Energy50 following an evaluation of its platform driven ETRM solution. 

Eka differentiates itself from other players with its Cloud Platform for commodity intensive businesses that uses cutting-edge technology and a platform approach that enables businesses to efficiently and profitably meet the challenges of complex and volatile markets.

About Eka

Eka Software Solutions is a global leader in providing innovative solutions that help customers digitize and improve their direct materials business functions across agriculture, energy, metals, mining, and manufacturing industries. Built to accelerate customer's digital journey to the cloud, Eka's platform-driven solutions enable businesses to quickly adapt and overcome complex challenges in trading and risk, supply chain, business collaboration and financial management. Eka supports over 100 customers globally and has proven industry expertise in helping customers achieve digital transformation, solving complex business challenges in an environment of continuous change. Read more at www.eka1.com.

Media contact:Sharmita MandalHead Global CommunicationsEka Software SolutionsSharmita.mandal@eka1.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
