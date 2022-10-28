Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:32 Ricerca, per sclerosi multipla cure su misura e tecnologia amica

17:31 Alert Mattarella sul Covid: "Il peggio è passato ma non cantiamo vittoria"

17:27 Covid oggi Italia, 29.040 contagi e 85 morti: bollettino 28 ottobre

17:22 Galassi (Api): "Governo agisca su energia, 60% imprese a rischio"

17:21 Memo Remigi, Jessica Morlacchi: "Ora si scusa per gesto inaccettabile"

17:20 Governo, Meloni va chiamata "signor presidente del Consiglio"

17:05 Governo, Meloni e la 'grana' centristi

16:59 Usa, marito Pelosi aggredito in casa da uomo con martello

16:55 Caro energia, Meloni a Scholz: "Passi avanti Ue, ora ridurre prezzi"

16:50 Twitter, Trump: "Con Musk è in buone mani"

16:45 Laura Pausini condurrà i Latin Grammy Awards

16:40 Gas Russia, Razov: "Forniture a Italia ridotte del 30% ma export cresce"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Elea Digital to develop data center in Porto Alegre

28 ottobre 2022 | 16.54
LETTURA: 1 minuti

With relevant expansion plans, Elea Digital announces the biggest data center set-up in Brazil's Southern region

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elea Digital and TIM (TIMS3) announced today signing a purchase and sale agreement of a real estate owned by TIM, located in the technology and innovation hub of Porto Alegre's downtown, in Rio Grande do Sul, in which Elea Digital plans to develop the largest data center in the South of Brazil.

The transaction was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and completed.

With this new acquisition, Elea Digital asserts its position in the southern region of Brazil and aims to contribute to solving the lack of digital infrastructure in this geographic area. With the mark of seven data centers in its ecosystem, this is Elea Digital's second site (POA2) in the city of Porto Alegre.

Through the transaction with TIM - that will maintain a long term colocation contract with the newly established venture -, Elea Digital plans to develop and expand the asset, which is currently four thousand sqm, with 5MVA of power.

Also present in Curitiba (CTA1), São Paulo (SPO1), Brasilia (BSB1 and BSB2) and Rio de Janeiro (RJO1), Elea Digital platform of edge ecosystem will continue to cooperate with the expansion of the country's digital capability, focusing on 5G technology, cloud applications and company transformations. 

The task of promoting the country's digitalization now gets strengthened by the transaction with TIM, a leader in this transformation in Brazil.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931810/Alessandro_Lombardi.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elea-digital-to-develop-data-center-in-porto-alegre-301662498.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza biggest data center set up data center Centro Elaborazione Dati settaggio
Vedi anche
News to go
Musk compra Twitter e prende il controllo: licenziati i top manager
News to go
Vola l'inflazione ad ottobre: +11,9% valore più alto dal 1984
News to go
Covid, bollettino diventa settimanale: stop ai dati giornalieri
News to go
Assago, accoltella cinque persone al Carrefour: un morto
News to go
Ora solare, tra il 29 e il 30 ottobre lancette indietro di 60 minuti
News to go
Tetto al contante, si accende il dibattito politico
News to go
Clima, Aie: nel 2025 il picco di emissioni Co2 legate all'energia
News to go
Gas, Bombardieri: "Da Ue decisioni a rilento, Governo introduca tetto nazionale"
News to go
Covid in Cina, 18 casi a Wuhan
News to go
Istat: un terzo pensionati vive con meno di mille euro al mese
News to go
Migranti, Salvini: "Stop a sbarchi fuori controllo"
News to go
Carceri, Nordio: "Sono la mia priorità"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza