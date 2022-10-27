Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 28 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 23:34
00:04 Governo Meloni, partita sottosegretari aperta: verso Cdm lunedì

23:34 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia cresce ancora

23:19 Europa League, Roma vince 2-1 a Helsinki

23:13 Marcia su Roma, striscione e gigantografia Mussolini al Colosseo

23:11 Scontri alla Sapienza, occupata Facoltà di Scienze Politiche

22:14 Pablo Marì accoltellato, come sta il giocatore del Monza

20:48 Europa League, Lazio-Midtjylland 2-1

20:13 Milano, accoltella 6 persone al centro commerciale: un morto

19:55 Carceri, approfondimenti medici sull''uomo che dorme'

19:44 Pd, si riunisce la Direzione. Ipotesi primarie 12 marzo

19:12 Russia e armi nucleari, l'incerto possibile uso in una guerra convenzionale

19:01 G20, Putin: "Forse ci andrò". Ma Biden non vuole incontrarlo

comunicato stampa

Elea Digital to develop data center in Porto Alegre

27 ottobre 2022
With relevant expansion plans, Elea Digital announces the biggest data center set-up in Brazil's Southern region

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elea Digital and TIM (TIMS3) announced today signing a purchase and sale agreement of a real estate owned by TIM, located in the technology and innovation hub of Porto Alegre's downtown, in Rio Grande do Sul, in which Elea Digital plans to develop the largest data center in the South of Brazil.

Before being completed, the transaction needs to go through an approval from CADE – The Administrative Council of Economic Defense - and the execution of documents phase. 

With this new acquisition, Elea Digital asserts its position in the southern region of Brazil and aims to contribute to solving the lack of digital infrastructure in this geographic area. With the mark of seven data centers in its ecosystem, this is Elea Digital's second site (POA2) in the city of Porto Alegre.

Through the transaction with TIM - that will maintain a long term colocation contract with the newly established venture -, Elea Digital plans to develop and expand the asset, which is currently four thousand sqm, with 5MVA of power.

Also present in Curitiba (CTA1), São Paulo (SPO1), Brasilia (BSB1 and BSB2) and Rio de Janeiro (RJO1), Elea Digital platform of edge ecosystem will continue to cooperate with the expansion of the country's digital capability, focusing on 5G technology, cloud applications and company transformations. 

The task of promoting the country's digitalization now gets strengthened by the transaction with TIM, a leader in this transformation in Brazil.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931810/Alessandro_Lombardi.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elea-digital-to-develop-data-center-in-porto-alegre-301661714.html

