Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 16:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:19 BrianzAcque e Soprintendenza, operativa convenzione Carta potenziale archeologico di Monza e Brianza

16:18 Covid Fvg, oggi 25 contagi e nessun morto: bollettino 9 giugno

16:16 Green pass, Fedriga: "Per accedere ad alcune attività, come patente per guidare"

16:06 AstraZeneca seconda dose, open day e casi trombosi: cosa dicono esperti

16:06 Covid oggi Sardegna, 37 contagi e due morti: bollettino 9 giugno

16:02 Harry e Meghan smentiscono Bbc: "Chiesto permesso a Elisabetta per nome nostra figlia"

15:56 Forum Comunicazione, Nagel (Aon): "Identificato cuore delle paure per dare soluzioni a clientela"

15:47 Tiziana Cantone, attesa per l'autopsia: si indaga per omicidio

15:43 Forum Comunicazione, Sannella (Peroni): "Da pandemia abbiamo imparato importanza ascolto"

15:34 Lotito: "Lazio con Sarri per centrare obiettivi"

15:32 Zaganelli (Ismea): "Terra asset strategico e motore sviluppo economia"

15:29 Corali (Ismea): "Banca terre preziosa, rimette in circolo terreni produttivi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

ElectrifAi's Integration with Snowflake to Help Improve Business Performance

09 giugno 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The machine learning company plans to integrate with Snowflake's Snowpark + Java UDF

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectrifAi is excited to integrate with Snowflake's Snowpark + Java UDF, upon its final release, a service that includes native support for multiple programming languages that allows developers, data engineers and data scientists to write code in the languages of their choice. This move will make it easier for ElectrifAi to integrate its library of pre-built machine learning models with Snowflake's  Data Cloud.     

ElectrifAi

ElectrifAi, which was founded 17 years ago, is the leading provider of practical artificial intelligence for enterprises in the US, with more than 1,000 pre-built machine learning models in its portfolio. ElectrifAi's vast library of machine learning models targets high-value business use cases that are available to companies of all sectors and sizes, including Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Telecommunications and Retail. ElectrifAi's business-ready solutions allow such companies to quickly leverage AI and ML technology to maximize their time to market, reduce their costs and risks and accelerate the success of their projects.

Through Snowpark and Java/Scala UDFs, Snowflake and ElectrifAi can enable data engineers, data scientists and developers, who prefer to use various languages, to take advantage of Snowflake's industry leading platform capabilities and the benefits of Snowflake's Data Cloud.

"We are elated to integrate with Snowflake's Snowpark capabilities," says Luming Wang, CTO of ElectrifAi. "This move will make it easier to integrate our industry-leading pre-built machine learning models with Snowflake's Data Cloud. It's a data science match made in heaven." 

"Data is our clients' most important asset, and their ability to mine that data in order to leverage ElectrifAi's machine learning models can help improve their business performance," Snowflake, Director of Technology Alliances, Tarik Dwiek said. "ElectrifAi's integration with Snowpark can help make that more possible." 

With Java UDFs, customers can run functions they have in JVM (Java Virtual Machine) from Snowflake's single, integrated platform.

About ElectrifAi

ElectrifAi is a global leader in business-ready machine learning models. ElectrifAi's mission is to help organizations change the way they work through machine learning: driving revenue uplift, cost reduction as well as profit and performance improvement. Founded in 2004, ElectrifAi boasts seasoned industry leadership, a global team of domain experts, and a proven record of transforming structured and unstructured data at scale. A large library of Ai-based products reaches across business functions, data systems, and teams to drive superior results in record time. ElectrifAi has approximately 200 data scientists, software engineers and employees with a proven record of dealing with over 2,000 customer implementations, mostly for Fortune 500companies. At the heart of ElectrifAi's mission is a commitment to making Ai and machine learning more understandable, practical and profitable for businesses and industries across the globe. ElectrifAi is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices located in Shanghai and New Delhi. To learn more visit www.electrifAi.net and follow us on Twitter @ElectrifAi and on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527876/eletrifai_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN03213 en US ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza business performance help help in linea Improve
Vedi anche
AstraZeneca, Galli: "Valutare se toglierlo"
Herat, ammainata la bandiera italiana
A Quarta Repubblica il caso della giovane Saman Abbas
Blitz antidroga a Catania, spacciava con il figlio in braccio
Domenica In, Mara Venier: "Due operazioni in pochi giorni"
Saman, il video choc dei tre uomini con la pala
No Tav, presidio davanti a sede Telt a Torino
Roma, sequestrati reperti storici di grande valore: tre denunciati
‘Ndrangheta, operazione 'Spes contra spem': duro colpo ai clan di Taurianova
Catania, uccise sorella che tradiva marito: arrestato figlio boss
Scintille in tv tra Landini e Santanchè
Matteo Salvini e il mazzo di fiori per Lilli Gruber
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza