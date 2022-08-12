Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 11:49
comunicato stampa

Eleglide Launches a New E-Scooter - Coozy

12 agosto 2022 | 11.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleglide, an innovator in electric scooters and bikes, is introducing a new scooter - Coozy. The name - Coozy - is a combination of "cool" and "cozy", indicating that it'll make people look cool and feel cozy on their ride.

CoozyDesigned for commuters, Coozy features a minimalist look. It has a dark body with a hidden kickstand, a built-in dashboard and a built-in headlight. To make it look even simpler, most wires are covered in the shield. Coozy's simple and cool look can easily match your work attire.

With a 350W motor, Coozy can reach a maximum power of 540W and a maximum speed of 25km/h. The 450Wh battery enables it to run 50-55km on a full charge, longer than most commuter scooters.

To ensure a high level of security, Coozy is designed with a dual braking system consisting of an E-ABS and a rear disc brake, enabling safer stopping. For better protection of the battery, the battery case is made of aluminum alloy that is shockproof, puncture-proof and waterproof. Besides, Coozy escorts users day and night with 4 bright lights, including a headlight, a rear brake light and 2 steering lights. Additional safety details can be easily found on Coozy, containing a non-slip standing mat, 2 non-skid grips, 3 reflectors, a double-lock folding mechanism, etc.

To provide a comfortable ride, Coozy comprises 10-inch pneumatic tires that roll smoothly, a front suspension to absorb shock impulses and a 19cm footboard letting users stand steadily.

The highlight of Coozy lies in its intelligent control. The built-in LED display allows users to read various information, such as speed mode and battery level, and to activate multiple functions, including shifting speed modes, activating the push mode, etc. What's more, Coozy can also be controlled via the app - Green Drive - supporting iOS 12.0+ and Android 4.3+. More functions can be achieved thanks to the smart app, like changing the speed unit, setting the zero start mode, etc.

Celebration of New Release on GeekbuyingTo celebrate the birth of Coozy, it has a special offer priced at €549.99 only on the official website of Eleglide and the global e-commerce platform - Geekbuying - from August 23rd to August 30th. Eleglide provides a 1-year warranty and 14-day worry-free returns for all Coozy users who order from Eleglide.com.

Learn more at:https://eleglide.com/products/coozy-10-inch-tire-foldable-commuting-55km-range-powerful-36v-450wh-battery-ipx4-led-display-app-electric-scooter https://www.geekbuying.com/item/Eleglide-Coozy-36V-12-5Ah-350W-55KM-Range-Electric-Scooter-510153.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877037/image.jpg

