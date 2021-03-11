Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Marzo 2021
Elements of Nature: THOMAS SABO supports The European Nature Trust (TENT)

11 marzo 2021 | 11.53
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the launch of the Rebel at heart line Elements of Nature, THOMAS SABO is supporting The European Nature Trust (TENT) by donating 10,000 euros of the proceeds from the new Collection.

To mark the launch of the Rebel at heart line Elements of Nature, THOMAS SABO is supporting The European Nature Trust (TENT).

The men's jewellery Collection interprets the elements and the associated zodiac signs in handcrafted, geometric pieces of jewellery.

"TENT reflects the spirit of adventure that our Rebel at heart jewellery symbolises. We want to make a contribution to supporting long-term and sustainable nature protection projects," says Thomas Sabo, chairman of the company.

Paul Lister, founder of TENT: "Together with THOMAS SABO, we get a lot of people interested in our projects. Among other things, TENT offers trips to wild areas of Europe and is a pioneer in terms of sustainable travel."

The Elements of Nature Collection will be available worldwide from 15thMarch 2021 in all THOMAS SABO stores, shop-in-shops and in the online store at www.thomassabo.com.

Pictures for editorial use: https://nextcloud.thomassabo.com/s/937SaED8CzdBanb

@thomassabo_rebelatheart #thomassabo #rebelatheartbyTS

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is one of the leading international jewellery companies. Its core segment is elaborately handcrafted jewellery in 925 Sterling silver. Founded in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, the company is represented in more than 70 countries worldwide, through its own flagship stores, points of sale, wholesale partners and the global online store at www.thomassabo.com.

About TENT

TENT is an independent charity, registration number 1091283. It is registered in England and regulated by The Charity Commission. Our registered office: 44 Welbeck Street, W1G 8DY, London. The European Nature Trust (TENT), creates unique travel experiences which connect people to wild nature and raise funds for conservation and wildlife projects across the continent.

Press contact

THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co. KG +49912397150 press@thomassabo.com

http://facebook.com/ThomasSabo

http://instagram.com/thomassabo 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454503/THOMAS_SABO.jpg

 

 

