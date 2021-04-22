Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 09:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:27 Coprifuoco e riaperture, Letta: "Salvini decida se è al governo o no"

09:24 Coprifuoco alla 22, Salvini: "Illogico, ma non lascio il governo"

09:06 Coprifuoco alle 22, Zaia: "Sembra decisione tecnica, non politica"

08:47 Covid Germania, quasi 30mila contagi in 24 ore

08:34 Biden riconoscerà genocidio armeno, primo presidente Usa a farlo

08:26 Coprifuoco, riaperture, zone gialle, green pass: cosa cambia dal 26 aprile

08:17 Indonesia, sottomarino disperso: è a 600-700 metri di profondità

07:52 Il 2020 è stato l'anno più caldo in Europa

07:42 Scuola, dal 26 aprile tornano in classe 7,6 milioni di alunni

00:13 Superlega, Conte: "Uefa non può tenersi tutti i diritti"

00:03 Usa, polizia spara e uccide un afroamericano

00:00 Spostamenti tra regioni gialle, pass verde: 26 aprile, cosa cambia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Elena Baturina's Think-tank BE OPEN Launches Open Call #BEOPENUrbanGreen to promote greener and more sustainable urban life

22 aprile 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global open call across social media. With open calls, by asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BE OPEN aims to identify innovative approaches, and build creative bonds for people around the globe.

This challenge continues the series of open calls inspired by the UN's SDG Programme, a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030. This time we ask you to share your vision of a more sustainable, nature-friendly urban environment by joining #BEOPENUrbanGreen Instagram open call for visual responses.

Rustling of leaves, touch of grass under bare feet, breath of flower scent – those are simple sensations we, urban dwellers, keep on forgetting. Often, densely populated modern cities lack vegetation, with their outdated city parks hidden within a perimeter outside residential areas, at the most.

Green environment within the urban context has positive impact on people's health and contributes greatly to our quality of life. Plants in the city provide welcoming shade, improve air quality, absorb CO2 and heavy metals and serve as a climate moderator.

Besides, it always boost one's spirits, no matter if that is about lush green park, a modest potted plant on your balcony or the sight of a powerful grass-blade forcing its way through the cracks in the pavement.

Share your visuals of happy green within an urban context via Instagram with the #BEOPENurbangreen hashtag, as a way to celebrate people's ability to creatively interpret and influence the reality.

The entries will close June 30, 2021. BE OPEN Community members will then select the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users. The winner will receive a €300 prize.

BE OPEN is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina. We believe that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision. 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Altro across social media opzione di acquisto calls Be open
Vedi anche
Sileri: "Coprifuoco alle 23? Aspettiamo 2 settimane"
Vaia: "Continuiamo ad aprire, diamo coraggio a italiani"
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
Crozza-Salvini contro Speranza causa di tutti i mali
Riaperture, Draghi: "Bassa probabilità che si torni indietro"
Parcheggio complicato e finale a sorpresa, il video spopola
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza