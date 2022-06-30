ELLE FANNING - THE AMBASSADOR OF FAME, PACO RABANNE'S NEW FEMININE FRAGRANCE

PARIS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paco Rabanne is delighted to introduce Elle Fanning as brand ambassador for its new feminine fragrance, FAME.

Playful. Sensual. Empowered. Irresistibly Parisian. She's an icon. She's a star. She's FAME, the covetable new feminine fragrance by Paco Rabanne. A future classic, this 90% of natural origin fragrance matches airy jasmine, succulent mango and addictive incense. Its ultra-desirable bottle reprises the brand's iconic chainmail dress. The quintessence of avant-garde luxury.

To bring FAME to life, Paco Rabanne has called on the American film and television star Elle Fanning as the ambassador of the new fragrance.

One of the most exciting young actors of her generation, Ms. Fanning has revealed the many facets of her persona in films such as Nicolas Winding Refn's The Neon Demon (2016), Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled (2017), or Max Minghella's Teen Spirit (2018). Already a seasoned actor at the age of 21, Ms. Fanning became the youngest Cannes Festival juror in history. More recently, she has starred in the Hulu drama miniseries The Girl from Plainville and in the Golden Globe-nominated series The Great, where she embodies one of the greatest female rulers in history: Empress Catherine II.

A true icon for today's fashion-forward, connected, ultra-creative young women, Elle Fanning joins a glamorous line of Paco Rabanne muses. Think Jane Fonda as Barbarella. Audrey Hepburn in Two for the Road. Brigitte Bardot in glittering chainmail. Françoise Hardy in a mini-dress assembled from gold plates inlaid with diamonds… A glittering legacy of avant-garde icons the playful, sensual star channels to perfection for Paco Rabanne.

"I am thrilled to be an ambassador of a brand as iconic as Paco Rabanne. I was completely taken by the concept, and felt like it was a perfect fit and really reflects my personality. Being part of this new chapter was an immediate yes," expresses Elle Fanning.

"Multifaceted and multitalented, Elle Fanning couldn't be a better choice as the face of FAME," says Paco Rabanne Vice President Jérôme Leloup. "She embodies the very essence of Paco Rabanne's ultramodern femininity, and we are very happy to have her as the ambassador for our new fragrance."

FAME Eau de Parfum will be available as of July 1st, 2022, at pacorabanne.com, and at all the brand's points of sale in September 2022.

