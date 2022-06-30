Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 10:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:09 Covid Italia, in 7 giorni +50% contagi

09:49 Covid, Costa: "Mascherina al lavoro resta solo raccomandata"

09:31 Meteo Italia, nuove escalation del caldo: punte fino a 44°C nel weekend

09:28 Al via 'Notti Rare', iniziativa su emoglobinuria parossistica notturna

09:17 Webuild, oltre 6 mld di nuovi ordini acquisiti e in corso di finalizzazione

08:40 Nato, Putin: "Adesione Finlandia e Svezia non preoccupa Mosca"

08:23 Nanotecnologie su Beni culturali, premiata Zuccalà

07:53 Ucraina, Putin: "Obiettivo operazione è liberare Donbass"

07:53 Ucraina, intelligence Usa: guerra al rallentatore e durerà a lungo

07:39 Migranti, 36 a rischio in Sar Malta: "Imbarchiamo acqua, temiamo di morire"

07:27 Tensione nel governo, Draghi rientra a Roma: oggi Cdm sulle bollette

00:03 Assegno unico Inps, oggi ultimo giorno per chiedere arretrati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ELLE FANNING - THE AMBASSADOR OF FAME, PACO RABANNE'S NEW FEMININE FRAGRANCE

30 giugno 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paco Rabanne is delighted to introduce Elle Fanning as brand ambassador for its new feminine fragrance, FAME.

Playful. Sensual. Empowered. Irresistibly Parisian. She's an icon. She's a star. She's FAME, the covetable new feminine fragrance by Paco Rabanne. A future classic, this 90% of natural origin fragrance matches airy jasmine, succulent mango and addictive incense. Its ultra-desirable bottle reprises the brand's iconic chainmail dress. The quintessence of avant-garde luxury.

To bring FAME to life, Paco Rabanne has called on the American film and television star Elle Fanning as the ambassador of the new fragrance.

One of the most exciting young actors of her generation, Ms. Fanning has revealed the many facets of her persona in films such as Nicolas Winding Refn's The Neon Demon (2016), Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled (2017), or Max Minghella's Teen Spirit (2018). Already a seasoned actor at the age of 21, Ms. Fanning became the youngest Cannes Festival juror in history. More recently, she has starred in the Hulu drama miniseries The Girl from Plainville and in the Golden Globe-nominated series The Great, where she embodies one of the greatest female rulers in history: Empress Catherine II.

A true icon for today's fashion-forward, connected, ultra-creative young women, Elle Fanning joins a glamorous line of Paco Rabanne muses. Think Jane Fonda as Barbarella. Audrey Hepburn in Two for the Road. Brigitte Bardot in glittering chainmail. Françoise Hardy in a mini-dress assembled from gold plates inlaid with diamonds… A glittering legacy of avant-garde icons the playful, sensual star channels to perfection for Paco Rabanne.

"I am thrilled to be an ambassador of a brand as iconic as Paco Rabanne. I was completely taken by the concept, and felt like it was a perfect fit and really reflects my personality. Being part of this new chapter was an immediate yes,"  expresses Elle Fanning.

"Multifaceted and multitalented, Elle Fanning couldn't be a better choice as the face of FAME," says Paco Rabanne Vice President Jérôme Leloup. "She embodies the very essence of Paco Rabanne's ultramodern femininity, and we are very happy to have her as the ambassador for our new fragrance."

FAME Eau de Parfum will be available as of July 1st, 2022, at pacorabanne.com, and at all the brand's points of sale in September 2022.

Contact: contact@pacorabanne.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851034/ELLE_FANNING.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851036/FAME.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851037/Paco_Rabanne_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
brand ambassador AMBASSADOR of fame s new as
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Papa: "Folle guerra veda la fine"
News to go
Nato, Kuleba: "Visione chiara sulla Russia"
News to go
Tre bonus in scadenza, come fare domanda
News to go
Covid in Italia, aumentano le terapie intensive occupate
News to go
Paltrinieri: "Io primo e Acerenza secondo, un sogno"
News to go
Draghi: "Parlato con Conte, governo non rischia"
Con 'Love Mi' Fedez e J-Ax infiammano Milano
News to go
Ue, auto a emissioni zero entro 2035
News to go
Superbonus, Capaccioli: "Senza proroghe esperienza fallimentare"
News to go
Biden: "Con Svezia e Finlandia Nato più sicura"
News to go
Saldi al via in tutta Italia dal 2 luglio
News to go
Milano, scoperto caveau con beni per 5 milioni: indagati due coniugi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza