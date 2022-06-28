Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 21:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:53 Fedez e J-Ax fanno ballare Milano con 'Love Mi'

23:06 Ius Scholae, la legge sulla cittadinanza arriva in Aula

22:23 Assalto a Capitol Hill, "Trump voleva raggiungere manifestanti"

22:08 Caso Epstein, 20 anni di carcere per Ghislaine Maxwell

21:52 Putin in Tagikistan, primo viaggio da inizio guerra - Video

21:24 Nato, ecco perché Turchia dice sì a Svezia e Finlandia

21:16 Covid Francia, la sentenza: no risarcimento per parenti di malati morti

20:59 Wimbledon 2022, Sonego al secondo turno: risultati degli italiani

20:53 Covid oggi Lombardia, 2.375 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 28 giugno

20:36 Governo, Conte: "M5S dà contributo ma vuole essere ascoltato"

20:01 La famiglia Borsellino: "Diritto alla verità". Il 12 luglio Camera consiglio

19:57 Nato, Biden-Sanchez: "Su Ucraina Putin dovrà rendere conto"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Elton John Gifts Hard Rock International His One-of-a-Kind Gucci Suit in Exchange for His Legendary Dodger's Uniform Amid Headlining American Express presents BST Hyde Park

28 giugno 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The multi-time Grammy-winning legend kicked off his historic London tour date at Hard Rock Cafe with a private performance and memorabilia exchange

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a legendary moment in music history, multi-Grammy award winning artist, Elton John, added his iconic Gucci suit to the renowned Hard Rock memorabilia collection at the Old Park Lane Hard Rock where he also gave an intimate performance during the festival. The signature Gucci outfit is a shawl lapel jacket, exchanged for Elton's legendary Dodger's uniform which was previously on display at Hard Rock Cafe. The suit was worn throughout the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, and now joins Hard Rock's collection of over 86,000 iconic music and entertainment pieces worldwide.

As an added surprise, Hard Rock donated $100,000 to The Elton John AIDS Foundation, coinciding with the conclusion of Hard Rock International's 50th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of Elton's Madman Across the Water album. Images can be found here.

Hard Rock's memorabilia collection began at the Old Park Lane Hard Rock London, the first Hard Rock Cafe, with Eric Clapton marking his favorite seat in the cafe by hanging up his guitar on the wall. Now 50 years later, Elton adds another piece to the world's largest and most valuable authentic music memorabilia collection at Hard Rock.

"As Hard Rock celebrates its 50th year anniversary and Elton celebrates 50 years of touring, we're honored to mark this occasion by adding a fitting piece of memorabilia from an artist we've had the immense pleasure of working with throughout the years," said Jim Allen, Chairman for Hard Rock International. "The iconic Gucci outfit that Elton has gifted to us will memorialize these special moments in time, while allowing Hard Rock to tell and celebrate artist stories for generations to come."

Hard Rock's vast memorabilia collection includes authentic and one-of-a-kind artifacts celebrating all genres of music including John Lennon's original hand-written "Imagine" song lyrics, pieces from contemporary artists such as Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran, and other artifacts from Elton John. Its music memorabilia pieces are a core reflection of the brand DNA and a distinct staple of the visual décor around every Hard Rock property.  For more information about Hard Rock International, visit https://www.hardrock.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849250/Hard_Rock_Elton_John_AIDS_Foundation.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753406/HRBrand_BLACK_2010_24_16_ID_314f48f4d594_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
presents BST Hyde Park hard rock International His One of a Kind Gucci Suit Legendary Dodger's Uniform Amid Headlining American Express kicked off his
Vedi anche
Putin in Tagikistan, primo viaggio da inizio guerra - Video
Draghi: "Putin al G20? Solo da remoto" - Video
Sean Penn a Kiev da Zelensky: "Un film per raccontare la guerra" - Video
News to go
Il Giappone riapre al turismo straniero
News to go
Carburanti, prezzi ancora su
News to go
Ucraina, Draghi: "G7 pronto a sostenerla per tutto il tempo necessario"
News to go
Texas, strage di migranti: 46 morti
News to go
Traffico di droga dal Sudamerica, 19 arresti
News to go
Autostrade, aumento del pedaggio in arrivo
News to go
Nato, vertice a Madrid
News to go
Draghi: "Uniti con l'Ucraina"
News to go
Covid, frode in forniture kit sierologici: sequestrati 9 milioni di euro
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza