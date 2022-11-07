Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 07 Novembre 2022
comunicato stampa

EMA Aesthetics signs agreement with 4ocean to become 'plastics neutral'.

07 novembre 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMA Aesthetics (www.emaaesthetics.com), an international aesthetics company headquartered in Dublin, announces its collaboration with 4ocean, the ocean cleanup company that's on a mission to end the world's ocean plastic crisis. The goal of EMA Aesthetics participation in 4ocean's Certified Cleanup Partnership Program is to become plastics neutral across its entire brand portfolio.

 

EMA Aesthetics, signed the agreement on the 24th  September 2022 and became 4ocean's first partner from the aesthetics industry.  The agreement provides 4ocean with sufficient resources to remove x 4 EMA Aesthetics current plastic footprint from the world's oceans.

The Founder and CEO of EMA Aesthetics, Malcolm Wall Morris, commented: "When EMA Aestehtics was created, we committed to providing advanced skincare technology and solutions that would benefit the widest possible audience.  Our agreement with 4ocean allows us to continue in delivering these best in class solutions safe in the knowledge that we are now also positivily impacting the environment".

Alex Schulze, founder of 4ocean, said: "We are excited to partner with EMA Aesthetics in our mission to solve the ocean plastics crisis, one pound at a time. This initiative to pull 5,000 lbs. from the ocean is a demonstration of a serious commitment to the environment and we look forward to working together on our shared goals in the coming year."

About EMA Aesthetics

EMA Aesthetics, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Ireland, is an international company which specialises in the development and creation of advanced skincare technology, focused on combination therapy, that enhance non-invasive aesthetic procedures, providing professional aesthetic products and services.

EMA Aesthetics is committed to the concept of 'Many Beautiful Returns' for its clients, partners and the aesthetic industry as a whole, symbolizing the importance EMA Aesthetics places on cultivating and fostering a community.

EMA Aesthetics has offices in Ireland, Belgium and the United Arab Emirates with partnership network which covers over 55 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, visit www.emaaesthetics.com

Connect with our team on Linkedin:

https://ie.linkedin.com/company/emaaestheticsglobal

Follow EMA on Instagram : @emaaestheticsglobal

Like EMA on Facebook :  https://www.facebook.com/EMAaestheticsGlobal/

About 4ocean

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

Join the clean ocean movement at www.4ocean.comFollow 4ocean on Instagram: @4oceanLike 4ocean on Facebook: www.facebook.com/4oceanbraceletsFollow 4ocean on Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/discover4oceanFollow 4ocean on Twitter: @4ocean

Media Contacts:EMA Aesthetics Ltd.Tel: +971 4 383 6708Florina MihalevaEmail : info@emaltd.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938295/EMA_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938294/4ocean_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ema-aesthetics-signs-agreement-with-4ocean-to-become-plastics-neutral-301669596.html

