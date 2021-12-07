Emerging Middle Eastern Artist Designs Original Artwork Race Car Livery

VUSE* AND McLAREN RACING MARK WORLD FIRST AHEAD OF 2021 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An emerging artist has had her work spotlighted for the world to see, featured on one of the fastest-moving canvases on earth.

McLaren Racing has today unveiled a one-off livery ahead of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2021, working with long-standing partner Vuse, the number one global vape brand** to give creative control of the livery to an up-and-coming, female, UAE-based artist.

The design of McLaren Racing's 2021 livery for the Abu Dhabi race marks the first time a piece of original art has appeared on a livery during a Grand Prix™ and celebrates the first time a female artist from the Middle East has been given this kind of opportunity. The artist, Rabab Tantawy, has used her passion for union, community, and heritage to inspire and inform the artwork for the livery, incorporating her Nubian Series*** with McLaren Racing's iconic papaya and blue colourway.

Driven by her love of art, Rabab taught herself different artistry techniques, ranging from traditional mediums like oil painting to modern approaches such as spray-paints. Featuring Rabab's Nubian figures, the livery artwork represents togetherness and 'the world as one' – two themes Rabab is passionate about exploring in her work both on and off the canvas.

Working with the assistance of automotive media designer, Davide Virdis, Rabab's work on the livery forms part of Vuse's recently announced Driven by Change initiative, which sees grassroots creative talent given unparalleled opportunities in motorsport to showcase their work.

Rabab Tantawy comments: "Never would I have imagined being given an opportunity like this. Coming from a family of racing fans, seeing one of my original artworks racing on track is one of the most incredible things to happen in my career – and an even more amazing feat being the first female, Middle Eastern artist to do so."

"Providing opportunities and platforms for unestablished artists in the Middle East is something I'm passionate about. Being named the first creative in Vuse's Driven by Change initiative hopefully marks the first of many examples of up-and-coming creative talent in motorsport showcasing their work, passions and values on the world stage. I look forward to being a part of these moments for others."

The Driven by Change initiative will see Vuse use their partnership with McLaren Racing to provide opportunities for other underrepresented creatives to champion their work and passions across various platforms. These creators from around the world will be offered opportunities like that of Rabab's in Abu Dhabi from which they can help drive change within the world of motorsport.

John Beasley, Group Head of Brand Building, BAT, comments: "We want to really focus on providing support and opportunities for talent as we further champion the diversity of people and skills in the creative world. Rabab has been an incredible talent to work with for the launch of the programme, with her passion for diversity and togetherness, and artistic skill set to transform the track in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to working with Rabab further as she helps us continue to influence change in not only motorsport, but the creative industry as a whole."

The initiative forms part of Vuse's ongoing ambition to celebrate undiscovered creative talent, working with McLaren Racing to identify opportunities to bring their work to life, helping introduce creatives from diverse backgrounds to the masses. Rabab's artwork will be featured at the final race of the year, the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2021, taking place on Sunday 12 December, where Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo will race Rabab's artwork around the famed final track of the season.

Vuse has previously worked with creatives in motorsport, including St. Petersburg's artist, Ya La'ford, who painted an IndyCar for the Vuse Deign Challenge at the Firestone Grand Prix™ earlier this year.

Vuse also engaged streetwear brand Undefeated, who designed the bespoke livery for the No.7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet for the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

To discover more about Rabab's story, visit Vuse and Rabab's social channels. Further information on the Driven by Change initiative and how creatives can get involved will be shared in 2022.

Notes to Editors:

About BAT

BAT is a leading, multi-category consumer goods business with a purpose to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of its business through offering a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products for adult consumers. The company continues to be clear that combustible cigarettes pose serious health risks, and the only way to avoid these risks is not to start or to quit. BAT encourages those who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch completely to scientifically-substantiated, reduced-risk alternatives*. In order to deliver this, BAT is transforming into a truly consumer-centric multi-category consumer products business. BAT employs over 53,000 people and operates in over 180 countries, with 11 million points of sale and 45 factories in 43 markets. The company's Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and a growing range of reduced-risk* New Category tobacco and nicotine products and traditional non-combustible tobacco products. These include vapour, tobacco heating products, modern oral products including tobacco-free nicotine pouches, as well as traditional oral products such as snus and moist snuff. In 2020, we had 13.5 million consumers of our non-combustible products, a rise of 3 million on the year before. The BAT Group generated revenue of £25.8 billion in 2020 and profit from operations of £9.9 billion.

*Based on the weight of evidence and assuming a complete switch from cigarette smoking. These products are not risk free and are addictive.

** Based on Vype/Vuse estimated value share from RRP in measured retail for vapour (i.e. total vapour category value in retail sales) in the USA, Canada, France, UK, Germany. These 5 markets cover an estimated 77% of global vapour closed system NTO, calculated in June –July 2021.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since then McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times. McLaren Racing currently competes in Formula 1 globally and INDYCAR in the US. Z

The team is contesting the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, and in the 2021 INDYCAR Series with Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. McLaren was the first F1 team to be certified carbon neutral ten years ago and has successfully retained the Carbon Trust Standard Award, most recently in February 2021. They were also the first team to be awarded the FIA Institute's Environmental Award in 2013, which they have consistently maintained at three-star level.z

In 2022, McLaren Racing will enter a new category of motorsport when it enters a team into Extreme E, the innovative all-electric off-road racing series that highlights the impact of climate change.

About Rabab Tantawy

*** In this series Rabab Tantawy explores the need of human nature to connect with heritage and community by taking as a matter of study the Nubian culture.

Born in 1971 in Cairo Rabab Tantawy grew up watching her mother draw and create. Although she did not pursue an artistic career from the get-go, Rabab always kept an interest in the arts and taught herself different techniques, ranging from very traditional mediums like oil painting to modern ones like spray-paints.

When Tantawy decided to dedicate herself to the arts she got involved in several exhibitions while also actively pursuing street art.

Working with a multitude of mediums the artist created a playful approach to the otherwise serious concepts that ground her work. Her biggest focus is on union, community, and heritage.

While often we can see artists approach these subjects from a political point of view, Rabab tries to bridge the gap and render these subjects through the lens of universality.

Rabab is an intuitive artist. She doesn't work with preliminary sketches; she uses the canvas as a support for direct download. There's no expectation for a final product. In a way the product is the process of creation itself.

Line and colour are the pillars of Tantawy's work. Be it abstract or figurative the artist's work starts from line. The lines function as a skeleton, informing the whole process of the artwork in the making. Be it soft flowing lines or strong angular ones, this step sets the rhythm of the work. While a lot of artists are choosing to work with limited colour palettes, Tantawy switches from classical earthy colours to strong neon colours in the same series with the same ease she switches between mediums.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1702135/BAT_Rabab_Tantawy.jpg