Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 07:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:01 Vino, Centinaio: 'Italia leader mondiale per quantità e qualità, 25 mln per promozione'

15:59 Il tetto Ue al prezzo del gas non c'è (e difficilmente ci sarà)

15:59 Vendemmia soddisfacente per quantità e sorprendente per qualità

15:45 Farmaceutica, Luca Ruffini General Manager Amarin Italia

15:42 Letta si racconta, 'tra i miei sogni l'Nba e viaggiare, pronto al passo indietro per mia moglie'

15:34 Soldi Russia a partiti, Usa: "Preoccupano operazioni di influenza politica"

15:27 Guitart (Danone): "'Ascolta il tuo cuore' campagna ironica e incisiva"

15:22 Dl Aiuti bis e tetto stipendi, emendamento governo per stop a deroga

15:05 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.553 contagi: a Roma 696 casi

15:01 Caro energia, Ue: "Ridurre consumi del 10% fino a marzo 2023"

14:54 Google, confermata multa Ue da 4,1 mld per posizione dominante

14:52 Cremona, sparatoria a Casale Cremasco: ucciso 61enne

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Emily Ratajkowski Turns Heads in New York in LILYSILK Silk Poppy Skirt

14 settembre 2022 | 15.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, was the clothing of choice for supermodel Emily Ratajkowski when she was spotted looking seriously stylish on the streets of New York on August 23 as she headed to a concert wearing the LILYSILK Minimalist Aesthetic Silk Poppy Skirt.

The American model, actress and author was looking so stylish that her street look was covered by multiple top media outlets including British Vogue, Elle Netherlands with Harper's Bazaar saying that Ms. Ratajkowski "put an edgy spin on the romantic ensemble by pairing the set with a pair of black knee-high Cowgirl boots." Emily Ratajkowski has graced the Paris Fashion Week runway and Milan Fashion Week. Earlier this year, she also attended television talk show ZIWE and explore female empowerment.

A clear-cut case of contemporary meets classic, this ultra-cool midi silk skirt is inspired by 90s minimalist aesthetic. A best-seller from the LILYSILK Spring 2022 Collection, the bias-cut adds comfort and movement, making it an ideal piece to be worn at home for a touch of luxury, or as an elevated essential for the spring social calendar. Paired with LILYSILK's matching Osmanthus shirt of the same edition makes styling easier and more fashion-forward than ever before.

"Emily Ratajkowski brings us a really fresh look," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Silk has always represented elegance, femininity, and fashion but now we are spicing up women's wardrobes with our classy silk pieces such as the Silk Poppy Skirt. Our hope is that more people can express their style and personality wearing LILYSILK."

Crafted from only the finest natural fibers, LILYSILK seeks to inspire people to live spectacularly—and the stars agree. In recent months several high-profile celebrities including Viola Davis, Nina Dobrev, and Anne Hathaway, and have been spotted out and about looking absolutely spectacular in LILYSILK.   

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is a world-leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacularly as well as more sustainably, driven by its care for its customers as well as the planet. For more information, visit http://www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897202/Emily_Ratajkowski_stylish_LILYSILK_Silk_Poppy_Skirt_New_York.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Turns Heads in New York world's leading silk brand with a mission New York on August concert wearing
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Von der Leyen: "Sanzioni Ue a Russia resteranno"
News to go
Ucraina Russia, ultime news
News to go
Bonus carburante Autotrasporto, domande al via
News to go
Usa: "Da Russia 300 mln di dollari a partiti di 20 Paesi"
News to go
Elisabetta, il feretro a Londra
News to go
Champions League, le partite di oggi 14 settembre
News to go
Trasporti locali, sciopero nazionale venerdì 16 settembre
News to go
Caro energia, anche la Tour Eiffel vittima dei risparmi
News to go
Elisabetta, Russia non invitata a funerale
News to go
E' morto il regista francese Jean-Luc Godard
News to go
Avellino, agguato dopo lite in un locale: 5 arresti
News to go
Omicron 4 e 5, in settimana riunione Cts Aifa su vaccino aggiornato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza