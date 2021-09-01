EmitBio Results Yield 99.99% Reduction of Delta in Human Tissue

New data proves technology neutralizes the Delta variant

Third Human Trial Underway

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmitBio, Inc., a life science company, today announced successful results from a new In Vitro Neutralization study of the Delta variant in human airway tissue. The study revealed that EmitBio's technology eliminated 99.99% of the aggressive Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus with no damage to healthy tissue after three days of twice daily dosing. The Company's light technology has also proven effective, with no loss in potency against all other Covid-19 variants tested in the lab to date.

"We continue to generate data that affirms the underlying science and the emerging treatment technology we have developed for respiratory ailments. This study reveals that EmitBio's safe, visible light technology neutralized the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We can both knock down the coronavirus that's there and inhibit the amount of Delta being made," said Nate Stasko, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at EmitBio.

Numerous clinical trials have been conducted with an investigational treatment device* that uses this EmitBio technology to direct precise wavelengths of safe, visible light to the back of the throat and surrounding tissues. The device is designed for self-treatment of COVID-19 in an at-home setting.

In the Company's first human trial for adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, EmitBio reduced the SARS-CoV-2 viral load in saliva by 99.9% and accelerated time to symptom resolution in adults with COVID-19 by more than two days. This technology should act as another choice for those who are not taking the vaccine and provide a complementary solution for vaccinated patients with breakthrough infections.

"This new data is promising and provides clearer evidence that EmitBio's innovative technology has the potential of serving as an at-home prophylactic and treatment option for patients exposed to or infected with COVID-19, particularly given its high neutralizing activity across variants. Following regulatory approval, this technology could have a significant impact on the trajectory of this pandemic," said Dr. Vin Gupta, Senior Medical Advisor at EmitBio.

About EmitBio Inc.EmitBio Inc. is a life science company using the precise delivery of safe, visible light to stimulate, heal and protect the body. EmitBio is a best-in-class team of internationally recognized light science specialists and proven industry experts, merged with the world's leading immunology and virology life science experts. All committed and prepared to react quickly to the global pandemic and rapidly scale manufacturing for life-saving medical breakthroughs. EmitBio™ is currently using advanced LED technology to create light that is fundamental to human health, harnessed for healing and for bodily defense.

EmitBio Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, and is an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC.

* The EmitBio device is investigational and is not yet available for sale in the United States.

