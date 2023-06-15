Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

EMMA - Making virtualization as easy as ABC

15 giugno 2023 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New embedded wizard in the emma multi-cloud management platform

LUXEMBOURG, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- emma, the first end-to-end, no-code multi-cloud management application platform, today announces that it has launched a new feature which is simplifying the creation of virtual environments.

The rapid advancements in technology have transformed the way organizations manage their IT infrastructure. Among the revolutionary innovations, virtualization has emerged as a game-changer, enabling businesses to efficiently utilize resources, enhance flexibility, and streamline operations. In this context, the new embedded wizard in the emma - enterprise multi-cloud management application - platform has brought forth a groundbreaking approach to creating virtual instances effortlessly.

Gone are the days of complex and time-consuming virtual machines setups. With the embedded wizard, users can now create instances for the different purposes with utmost ease, simplicity, and speed. The wizard's intuitive interface guides users through each step, simplifying the process for both seasoned professionals and novices alike.

Users can use a range of options to configure virtual instances tailored to specific requirements by easily selecting operating systems, allocating resources, and defining networking parameters, making the deployment process a breeze.

Furthermore, the embedded wizard leverages the power of automation, allowing for the rapid deployments across various cloud environments. It eliminates the need for manual configurations, reducing human error and enhancing overall efficiency.

"With the new embedded wizard, the emma multi-cloud management platform has positioned itself as a frontrunner in the virtualization space. By making virtual instance creation as easy as ABC, the platform empowers organizations to harness the full potential of virtualization technology, enabling them to scale operations, optimize resource utilization, and achieve greater agility in today's dynamic business landscape", says Dmitry Panenkov founder and CEO of emma.

The emma multi-cloud management platform provides services to deploy and manage applications, Kubernetes, backups and network further enhancing its utility and versatility. These services make it easier for organizations to manage their digital infrastructure, regardless of its complexity.

About emma

At emma, we believe that cloud resources should be a commodity, easy to access just as electricity, or the internet. That's why we're creating the world's first end-to-end, no-code cloud management platform that enables organizations to unlock all benefits of multi-cloud without the usual complexities and security risks associated with multi-cloud operations.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emma---making-virtualization-as-easy-as-abc-301851750.html

in Evidenza