Giovedì 16 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:25
comunicato stampa

Emma - The Sleep Company Opens the Doors of Its First European Store in the Netherlands

16 febbraio 2023 | 14.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emma — The Sleep Company , the world's largest D2C sleep brand, has opened its first European store in the Netherlands. The award-winning sleep brand's store is located in Westfield Mall of the Netherlands — the largest shopping mall in the country — and heralds a new era of expansion for the company. Having already transformed the world's D2C sleep industry, Emma intends to revolutionize the retail space with its own dedicated stores.  

Emma's unique shopping experience

The new store showcases Emma's diverse and extensive range of award-winning sleep products over some 1000 square feet. Central to Emma's new store is the sensory element: consumers can see, feel and experience all the products in a uniquely-designed space. Emma's sleep specialists are on hand to offer expert advice and explain the technology behind the products. Furthermore, an exclusive range of in-store only products are available in Emma's new retail space.

"After the great results of our Emma Concept Stores in China, we decided to bring this innovative concept to Europe," said Dr Dennis Schmoltzi, Co-founder and CEO of Emma - The Sleep Company. "It is another step to strengthen Emma as the world's largest sleep brand, both online and offline. We are very much looking forward to making the most of this experience and expanding to other European markets."

A highlight of the opening ceremony was the visit of Emma's first-ever Dutch customer, who was invited to officially open the store. While sitting on an Emma bed, Holland's favorite podcast duo Geraldine Kemper and Gwen van Poorten also recorded a special episode in-store as part of the opening day festivities.

About Emma – The Sleep Company:

Emma – The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and the world's leading Direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller in Germany, the company is active in more than 30 countries and achieved a turnover of USD 948 million in 2022, a growth rate of 35 per cent from the previous year. Emma® products are sold via an omnichannel approach, including D2C/online, marketplaces and more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores. Emma successfully collaborates with over 200 retailers. Emma's 1,000+ team members are working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Shanghai (China).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004154/Emma_store_opening.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emma---the-sleep-company-opens-the-doors-of-its-first-european-store-in-the-netherlands-301748769.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
