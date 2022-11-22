Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:55 Addio a Roberto Maroni, tante volte all'Adnkronos

17:45 Brindisi, cadavere di donna trovato in una cella frigorifera

17:31 Energia, tetto a prezzo gas: la proposta della Commissione Ue

17:24 Eriksen, dall'incubo Europei al sogno mondiale 17 mesi dopo

16:56 Bari, 13enne trovata morta in casa: si indaga per istigazione a suicidio

16:51 Tensioni tra Verdi-Sinistra e Soumahoro, verso incontro domani

16:45 Roma, accuse incrociate genitori-figli: intera famiglia a processo per maltrattamenti

16:38 Ismea -Qualivita, Doc Igp, vino da record con 11,2 mld, formaggi del Sud +13%

16:28 Festival Berlino, a Steven Spielberg Orso d'Oro alla carriera

16:28 Arabia, capolavoro Renard: chi è l'allenatore saudita

16:25 Ucraina-Russia, falso Macron telefonò a Duda la notte del missile in Polonia

16:21 Ricerca, Bernini: "Arte e scienza nostri pilastri, pronta a dialogo con Parlamento"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Empatica receives new FDA clearance for its Health Monitoring Platform and announces Series B financing

22 novembre 2022 | 16.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empatica, a digital health and AI company developing medical-grade wearables and algorithms for health monitoring and diagnostics, today announced the clearance of its Empatica Health Monitoring Platform by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

 

The Empatica Health Monitoring Platform is a full-stack remote health monitoring and data collection solution for research and healthcare professionals, built on data collected by Empatica's medical-grade, CE-certified EmbracePlus wearable. In addition, the Platform includes Empatica's proprietary Care software suite, secure cloud infrastructure, and clinically validated digital biomarkers.

Empatica's Platform has been cleared for continuous data collection to monitor blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) during rest, peripheral skin temperature, activity associated with movement during sleep, and Electrodermal Activity (EDA). Each of Empatica's digital biomarkers is based on trained algorithms that analyze sensor data in one-minute intervals, and have been rigorously validated in clinical studies conducted with diverse groups of participants. Platform users can also access raw data collected by EmbracePlus' five sensors, and research-grade digital biomarkers such as Pulse Rate, Pulse Rate Variability, and Respiratory Rate.

The Empatica Health Monitoring Platform is being used globally by major pharmaceutical companies to continuously gather and analyze physiological data for clinical trials evaluating the impact of novel therapeutics, with Empatica collaborating to develop digital biomarkers for use as endpoints. Researchers also have the possibility to develop their own digital biomarkers, which they can implement in their digital health applications or infrastructure using the Platform's Software Development Kit.

"This clearance represents a significant step forward for our scientific community," said Dr. Marisa Cruz, Chief Medical Officer of Empatica. "Patients, healthcare providers, and researchers deserve digital health products that are accurate, validated in diverse populations, and intuitive to use. We are proud to have built a solution that accomplishes these goals, offering a high-quality and reliable digital health tool to scientists working to improve patient outcomes through research and clinical care."

Today Empatica also announced the recent closing of its Series B financing, led by Sanofi Ventures and RA Capital Management, and participation by Black Opal Ventures. The investment will enable Empatica to expand its suite of digital biomarkers, for use in patient care and as digital endpoints in clinical trials.

"We are excited to team up with Empatica, their investors and partners on this journey." said Cris De Luca, Partner at Sanofi Ventures and newly-appointed Empatica board member. "By gaining higher resolution into disease symptomology through novel digital measures and digital biomarkers in clinical and real-world settings, Empatica is unlocking the possibilities of early disease detection, enhanced treatment decisions, and improving quality of life for patients around the world".

Empatica – www.empatica.comEmpatica Inc is a pioneer in continuous, unobtrusive remote health monitoring driven by AI. Empatica's platform and technology are used by thousands of institutional partners for research purposes, in studies examining stress, sleep, epilepsy, migraine, depression, addiction, and other conditions. Its flagship medical wearable, EmbracePlus, has been developed with key partners including HHS, USAMRDC, and the NASA-funded TRISH.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1952274/Empatica.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/empatica-receives-new-fda-clearance-for-its-health-monitoring-platform-and-announces-series-b-financing-301685344.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Salute_E_Benessere ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza FDA clearance clearance of its Empatica Health Monitoring Platform clearance FDA
Vedi anche
News to go
Qatar 2022, sorpresa ai mondiali: Argentina battuta da Arabia Saudita 1-2
News to go
Droga, cocaina dall'Olanda rivenduta nel Napoletano: 19 misure cautelari
News to go
Benzina e diesel, Mef: dal 1° dicembre 12 centesimi in più al litro
News to go
Bonus ristoranti e piscine, domande entro il 6 dicembre
News to go
Manovra 2023, critica l'opposizione: Pd in piazza il 17 dicembre
News to go
Manovra 2023, Meloni: "Coraggiosa e fatta di scelte politiche"
Manovra, via libera a legge di bilancio da 35 miliardi
News to go
Addio a Roberto Maroni, la famiglia: "Ciao Bobo, inguaribile ottimista"
News to go
Patuelli (Abi): "Esiste rischio esercizio provvisorio"
News to go
Banche, crescono i pagamenti digitali
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, calciatori Iran in silenzio durante inno
News to go
Migranti, Piantedosi: "Bene piano azione Ue"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza