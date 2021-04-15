Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 10:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:03 Covid India, oltre 200mila contagi in 24 ore: mai così tanti

09:54 Sileri: "Riaperture da maggio in base ai dati"

09:52 Riaperture maggio, ristoranti e palestre: piano e regole in arrivo

09:31 Riaperture maggio, Galli: "Non solo bastone, ora carota"

09:16 Roma, parte colpo mentre pulisce pistola: guardia giurata uccide cognata

09:12 Vaccini Covid, Galli: "Stop errore che farà molti morti"

08:15 Covid Brasile, mancano sedativi: pazienti legati ai letti

07:19 Afroamericano ucciso a Minneapolis, poliziotta esce dal carcere

00:28 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, resta stop negli Usa

00:08 Riaperture e zona gialla, ristoranti e palestre aspettano news

23:51 Champions, Real Madrid e Manchester City in semifinale

21:47 Covid Napoli, oggi 80% affluenza agli hub di vaccinazione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Empatica's EmbracePlus wins CE mark for quality physiological data collection

15 aprile 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

A medical smartwatch for researchers and healthcare providers to collect continuous and objective data from patients, while enabling health monitoring at scale

BOSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmbracePlus by Empatica has received the European CE mark as a Class lla medical device, for its ability to consistently provide quality physiological parameters to users. EmbracePlus is a medical smartwatch that continuously and remotely collects and processes physiological signals from the wrist, including pulse rate, pulse rate variability, blood oxygenation, respiratory rate, skin temperature, electrodermal activity, rest, and actigraphy data.

 

The EmbracePlus has received the CE mark for its ability to collect quality physiological data from the wrist, through its PPG, EDA, Accelerometer, Gyroscope and Digital Temperature sensors

 

These data are continuously sent to a smartphone app, and transferred to the cloud for review and analysis by clinical researchers and healthcare professionals, through a single portal. Data can be streamed simultaneously from thousands of devices. This is possible both via Empatica software and third party-applications that can be developed using Empatica's SDK.

Boasting Empatica's proprietary PPG and EDA sensors, EmbracePlus is the only medically certified smartwatch that enables continuous vital signs monitoring alongside continuous EDA monitoring, an important metric in the fields of neurology and psychiatry research. EmbracePlus also enables the development and monitoring of digital biomarkers, the output of data reprocessed by algorithms. An example is Empatica's Aura, which can detect the early onset of respiratory infections, including influenza and COVID-19.

EmbracePlus is built to enhance remote and passive data collection from clinical trial participants, which has become increasingly prevalent since the pandemic. Clinical trials depend on rich patient data, yet collecting such data has traditionally been expensive, time-consuming, and error-prone. Clinic visits only capture snapshots of a patient's health, i.e., one electrocardiogram or phenotype analysis, and require patients to take time away from their work and family. Wearables track patient data from patients' homes over large time periods, resulting in rich datasets. The combination, quality, and scale of data collected remotely by EmbracePlus can enable the creation of novel digital endpoints, allowing clinical trials to become patient-centric while uncovering new insights.

Empatica CTO Simone Tognetti stated: "The EmbracePlus is the result of years of hard work from our team, culminating in a medical device that offers the best of Empatica's technology, used in over 1,000 published papers: a compact and comfortable design with powerful sensors. We believe it will help in delivering our vision, to help millions of patients with new insights about their health and ultimately better care."

EmbracePlus has been developed with key partners including HHS, USAMRDC, and the NASA-funded Translational Research Institute for Space Health. It is currently being rolled out for use with select clinical partners, and will not be directly available to consumers.

-- Empatica, a digital healthcare company headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Milan, Italy, and Seoul, South Korea, is a pioneer in digital biomarker development and continuous patient monitoring driven by AI. Empatica's smartwatches are FDA-cleared and CE-marked, and have been sold to thousands of institutional partners for clinical trials and research, in studies examining depression, addiction, stress, oncology, epilepsy, migraine, and other conditions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487762/Empatica_EmbracePlus.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia ICT ICT Altro medical smartwatch Empatica's EmbracePlus wins Ce mark providers fornitore d'accesso
Vedi anche
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
Lillo-Posaman: "Capitan America tirchio, Iron Man cucina"
Polizia festeggia 169 anni con 'Ritorno al futuro'
Salvini: "Riaperture? Non facciamo schedina totocalcio"
Pfizer, Locatelli: "Seconda dose? Possibile spostare richiamo"
Mafia, estorsione e droga a Messina: scatta maxioperazione
Cecchi Paone e la 'domanda comizio' a Draghi
Pino Maniaci assolto dall'accusa di estorsione
Erdogan lascia von der Leyen in piedi: il video delle polemiche
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza