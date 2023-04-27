Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Aprile 2023
comunicato stampa

Empowered by Forest Ecosystem, GWM Starts Sprints in New Energy Track

27 aprile 2023 | 16.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, more than 300 journalists of media and distributor representatives from over 60 countries and regions around the world visited GWM R&D Center in Baoding, China during their participation in Auto Shanghai 2023, to learn about GWM's innovative achievements in Forest Ecosystem and intelligent new energy vehicles.

The visiting group took a tour of the hydrogen energy R&D center, wind tunnel laboratory, NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) laboratory, and other facilities there. The innovative technology, vehicle testing, and design style presented by GWM garnered strong interest from journalists, who engaged in heated discussions with the GWM technical team.

The distributor representatives in the visiting group expressed great anticipation for GWM's future layout in their countries. "Here I experienced GWM's unremitting commitment to technology and quality, and the numerous advanced new energy technologies were also impressive. We hope to increase the order volume of GWM's NEVs in the future," said a distributor representative from Europe.

During the visit, the technical head of GWM explained in detail the layout of the R&D Center and the entire development process of vehicles.

GWM R&D Center covers an area of 250,000 m², with a total investment of CNY 5 billion. It has a complete R&D system and product development process, with facilities for product R&D, styling, engineering design, product trial production and testing, and other engineering areas, thus strongly supporting product verification and technology R&D.

In fact, GWM always adheres to the R&D concept of taking "precise input in pursuit of industry leadership" in forward-looking technology. Last year, GWM's R&D investment increased to CNY12.181 billion, up 34.34% year-on-year. In the NEV field, GWM possessed 1,966 patent disclosures and 1,650 patent authorizations, with a year-on-year increase of 51.11% and 80.53% respectively. In Auto Shanghai 2023, GWM's first model equipped with Hi4 (Hybrid intelligent 4WD) technology made its debut worldwide.

GWM's outstanding achievements are a result of its Forest Ecosystem layout. With the complete vehicle business as the core, GWM Forest Ecosystem integrates new energy, intelligence, and other related technology industries to realize an ecosystem with multi-species interaction and continuous evolution. It reflects GWM's core competitiveness in the era of intelligent NEVs.

Currently, GWM has established a full-value chain layout of "solar energy–battery–hydrogen energy–vehicle power" in NEVs. Particularly in the vehicle power field, it has set out and implemented its hybrid, pure electric, and hydrogen power technology development plans. In terms of intelligence, GWM also possesses many technical reserves, such as intelligent driving, intelligent services, and intelligent cockpits.

In the future, GWM will continue to make technological innovations and provide continuous driving forces for its new energy and intelligent strategic transformation. Empowered by Forest Ecosystem, GWM will offer consumers an experience combining extraordinary power, lower-carbon, and environmental friendliness.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064764/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/empowered-by-forest-ecosystem-gwm-starts-sprints-in-new-energy-track-301809798.html

