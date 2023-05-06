Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 06 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:28 Attentato a scrittore russo Prilepin, ferito in esplosione sua auto

13:22 Dorrego fa il bis a Roma con il ristorante argentino El Porteño Gourmet

13:16 Fi, parla Berlusconi: "Qui per voi. Nessuno riuscirà a sconfiggerci"

13:09 Ferrovie, guasto alla linea elettrica: ritardi da norda a sud

12:48 Incoronazione Carlo III, Harry in terza fila con Andrea

11:51 Lavoro, Schlein: "Scelte governo scellerate"

11:08 Corte d'appello di Milano conferma l'omologazione del concordato preventivo di Moby e Cin

10:53 Savona, donna uccisa con colpo di pistola alla testa

10:50 Ascolti tv, 'I Migliori Anni' vince la prima serata

10:18 Carlo III incoronato re a Westminster: "Sono qui per servire"

10:13 Philip Morris, Hannappel: "Siamo capo-filiera che lavora su connessione imprese"

10:09 Incoronazione Carlo III, arrestato per proteste leader movimento repubblicano

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Empowering Innovation to the Global Market with Acro Certify

06 maggio 2023 | 09.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BASEL, Switzerland, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For many companies, entering the global market is a daunting challenge. It is an immense logistical and financial challenge that makes or breaks a company, despite the product itself. For companies in that awkward, transitional stage from start-up company to a mature corporation, the question is: how can one cross this global 'chasm' and bring their products to the global stage?

With Acro Certify, ACROBiosystems offers a 'bridge' to help cross this chasm. When it comes to developing the right 'go-to-market' strategy, Acro Certify helps tailor a strategic plan targeting each region to optimize product success. In addition, ACROBiosystems' pre-established resources, including marketing and sales channels, supply chain management, global shipping logistics, and quality assurance / auditing expertise, are all available.

Of course, this platform was not only established to benefit only its partners. Many innovative products are close companions to the reagents and products that ACROBiosystems offers their own customers. Combining their partner's products with those offered from ACROBiosystems can be innovative and help accelerate drug discovery, development, and commercialization.

"The resources offered by Acro Certify have been carefully cultivated by us over years of research, partnerships, and collaborations with our customers across the globe. Whether it is through our own products or otherwise, ensuring that our customers have access to the tools they need is always our priority. This is what it means to be a part of ACROBiosystems." states Mike Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

In line with ACROBiosystems' mission of placing their customers first, Acro Certify is always looking to deliver innovative, exciting, and useful solutions to their customers. To maximize the benefits of Acro Certify, potential partners should operate in similar fields to ACROBiosystems' customer industries, including cell and gene therapy, therapeutic antibody development, pharmaceutical solutions, neurodegenerative research, as well as infectious disease and vaccine development.

About ACROBiosystems Inc.

ACROBiosystems Group (SZ.301080) is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and health industries by providing products and business models innovation. The company spans across the globe and has established numerous long-term and stable partnerships with the world's top pharmaceutical enterprises and numerous well-known academic institutes. The company comprises of several subsidiaries such as ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/empowering-innovation-to-the-global-market-with-acro-certify-301817661.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN92556 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere compagnia companies challenge start up company to
Vedi anche
News to go
Incoronazione Carlo III, al via tre giorni di celebrazioni
News to go
Riforme, Meloni avvia confronto con opposizioni
News to go
Pasta sempre più cara, convocata commissione
News to go
Pasta, rincari a raffica: convocata Commissione di allerta
News to go
Pnrr, il flash mob di +Europa con i passeggini vuoti
News to go
Giro d'Italia 2023 al via
News to go
Corruzione nella sanità a Reggio Calabria, 11 misure cautelari
News to go
Pedofilia, Papa: "Stop ai video di abusi su minori, fermare crimine"
News to go
Siccità, Salvini scrive ai governatori di 5 Regioni
News to go
Napoli festa scudetto, morte 26enne: ipotesi raid mirato
News to go
Serbia, 8 morti in seconda sparatoria di massa in pochi giorni
News to go
Pirateria online, Commissione Ue prepara una stretta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza