Martedì 22 Marzo 2022
Enabot Announces the Availability of the EBO AIR

22 marzo 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

here

LONDON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family robotics company, Enabot, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its EBO Air smart and interactive family companion robot today, a next generation social companion robot, providing comfort, protection, and companionship for everyone in the family, no matter the distance, following a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter raising over $250k. The EBO Air is available now in the market and on the Enabot website.

Building on the success of the original EBO S and EBO Pro, described by Mashable as "a smart robot [that] could become your pet's new BFF" and by GearBrain as "one of the best robots to buy for your home in 2020", the EBO AIR is a social companion robot, designed to keep the home safe, pets entertained and family connected at all times. 

Featuring advanced AI and ToF technology, the EBO Air is able to identify family and pets, automatically record, track and follow them, allowing for fun interactions throughout the day. Additional AI features include the anti-drop function, pet auto-play mode, and smart video editing.

Equipped with a 1080p HD camera and a pair of speakers and microphone, the rolling bot allows for real-life two-way communication using a Wi-Fi connection. With the mobile app, parents can remotely interact with their kids and pets, and family members

Surveillance features include 24-hour video recording, infra-red night vision and motion detection notification, which means the EBO will immediately send you an alert whenever suspicious activities are detected.

To view the Enabot EBO Air in action, please visit the Enabot YouTube channel

About Enabot

Enabot is a family robot company whose team with great industry resources and extensive experience in the development, design, and manufacturing of consumer-grade robotic products.

Enabot believes our lives can be improved by intelligent family bots. Our vision of a technology ridden world is positive, with robots being part of the solutions to daily problems, allowing people to focus their time on what matters the most: to be there for the ones we love. By connecting people, we are dedicated to promoting love, companionship and sharing.

Discover more about Enabot here

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1769097/image_5019655_10003982.jpg  

in Evidenza