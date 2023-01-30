Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 21:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

21:36 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 28 febbraio 2023

21:19 Auto, Italia voterà no a stop motori termici dal 2035

21:10 Iran, Aiea: "Ha arricchito uranio poco al di sotto livello per sviluppo armi nucleari"

20:43 Plusvalenze, ricorso Juve e Agnelli al Collegio di Garanzia

20:35 Terzo Polo, Calenda presenta road map per partito unico entro l'autunno

20:12 Lajatico, volantino omofobo contro il sindaco: "Figli, non omosessuali"

19:45 Vicenza, morto 17enne colpito da meningite batterica

19:38 Moldavia, filorussi tentano irruzione in sede governo: scontri

19:32 Russia, Solovyov minaccia l'Italia: "Bastardi, ci vediamo a Milano" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Enapter AG wins major order from South Korea

30 gennaio 2023 | 09.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02), together with its partner YEST, has received an order from South Korea for the delivery of two AEM electrolysers with a total capacity of 2 megawatts. The systems will be used in a 12.5 MW hydrogen pilot project on Jeju Island. The demonstration project is supported by the South Korean Ministry of Industry and Trade (Motie) with 62 billion South Korean won (43.3 million US dollars) and aims to investigate and compare hydrogen production with different electrolysis technologies. Among the five companies selected for the project, Enapter AG is the only technology supplier from Germany or Europe. The systems supplied are expected to produce more than 1,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year. The installation of the two AEM Multicore electrolysers in this pioneering project for South Korea will be carried out by the company YEST, which has already been supporting Enapter as an integration partner since 2021.

With the AEM Multicore, Enapter has developed a cost-efficient alternative to traditional systems. This electrolyser can supply around 450 kg of green hydrogen per day. By using several units in parallel, production can be expanded on an industrial scale.

Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter: "Korea is one of the world's leading countries in the field of green hydrogen. We are all the more pleased to expand our partnership with YEST and intensify our cooperation. This joint project is a building block on the global path to carbon neutrality."

Jang Dong-bok, CEO of YEST: "With Enapter, we have a strong partner at our side. We want to further improve the competitiveness of green hydrogen and leverage synergies. The Korean government's initiatives provide us with a very good foundation for this."

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators – known as electrolysers – to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy.

About YEST Co. Ltd.

YEST is a Korea-based company with many years of experience and know-how in the manufacture of semiconductors and displays based on the latest high-precision technology. The company is one of the pioneers in the semiconductor industry in Asia and supplies products to customers worldwide.

YEST Co., Ltd. is listed on the regulated market of the Korean Stock Exchange, KOSAQ: A122640.

Further Information:

Website: https://www.enapter.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/EnapterLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapterFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

General press contact:

Enapter Public RelationsVaitea CowanTel.: +49 (0) 30 921 008 130E-Mail: pr@enapter.com 

Financial press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann edicto GmbHTel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991649/Enapter_MW_AEM_electrolysers.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1755651/Enapter_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enapter-ag-wins-major-order-from-south-korea-301733038.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente ICT Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza piano demonstration project been supporting Enapter project
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza