Enel X, Ferrero, Save the Children win sustainability, innovation prize

Italy's biggest utility Enel's technology and energy transition division, Enel X, and Italian confectionary giant Ferrero - in partnership with Save the Children - have been jointly awarded a prize for innovation and sustainability.

The joint winners of the 'Best Product: European Innovation for Sustainability Summit 2023’ award were picked by a jury after a vote by up to two thousand eligible voters from Italy and abroad who registered to attend the European Innovation for Sustainability Summit in Rome.

The summit's Circular South prize for innovative circular economy start-ups went to ReLearn, which develops sensing systems for separated waste collection.

The European Institute of Innovation for Sustainability (EIIS) organised the two-day summit through Saturday, which allowed businesses to present innovative solutions and forms of cooperation.