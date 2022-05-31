Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:05 Russia, conduttrice tv di Stato: "Iniziata terza guerra mondiale" - Video

14:58 Letta contro Salvini: "Dia risposte su suoi legami con la Russia"

14:58 Chi è Martina Trevisan, azzurra in semifinale al Roland Garros 2022

14:30 Roland Garros 2022, Trevisan in semifinale singolare femminile

14:26 Jeff Beck con Johnny Depp in concerto

14:21 Nazionale basket, coach Sacchetti non è più il ct

13:55 Nato, Erdogan: "Rischi per sicurezza da ingresso Svezia e Finlandia

13:40 Mascherine al chiuso in Italia, Ricciardi: "Stop si può ma non su mezzi e in ospedale"

13:39 Alfredino Rampi, tomba profanata: "Genitori feriti ancora una volta"

13:30 Sole 24 Ore, ex direttore Napoletano condannato a 2 anni e 6 mesi

13:25 G7, Accademie scientifiche: "Fate presto su clima, energia e pandemie"

13:10 Mercato Juve, Kostic vicino: cifre e news

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Energica Unveils `Experia´ - The All-New, Fully Electric Motorcycle That Gives the Ultimate Long-Distance Riding Experience

31 maggio 2022 | 13.55
LETTURA: 6 minuti

The Experia Green Tourer Crossover Electric Motorcycle Provides Performance, Comfort, Styling and Features of a Traditional Sport-Touring Bike with the Longest Range of Any Electric Motorcycle 

MODENA, Italy and NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRNewswireEnergica Motor Company S.p.A., a subsidiary of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) and a pioneering Italian manufacturer and distributor of high-performance, 100% battery-powered, highly stylized electric motorcycles, today announced the launch of its newest electric motorcycle in the company's line-up, the Energica Experia. Experia, a Green Tourer, delivers on the company's vision of comfort and endurance and is the most nimble and maneuverable machine Energica has ever made, allowing riders to tap into their wanderlust by offering the longest range of any electric motorcycle on the market.   

Built from the ground up on a new platform with a new frame, steering, fairing and more, Experia offers an exciting riding experience no matter where your route takes you, with the thrills of a sportbike and the comfort of a traditional touring bike. Both the rider and the passenger will share an exhilarating riding experience without sacrificing supreme comfort. Experia is the fourth all-electric motorcycle based on the company's Italian racing heritage in Energica's award-winning line-up. Experia is currently in manufacturing and is expected to be delivered to dealers in the U.S. by this fall.

With more than 10 years of experience in the electric motorcycle industry, Energica's technical team has proven experience creating racing-quality motorcycles with no emissions. Energica's no-emission EV technology combined with the pedigree of high-performance mobility synonymous with Italy's Motor Valley delivers a range of exceptional products for the high-performance motorcycle market. In addition, Energica has developed a proprietary EV battery and DC fast charging in-house. Energica has spent 10 years developing its electric motorcycle powertrains, with much of the advanced technology developed in part due to Energica's presence on the race track.

Experia now brings Energica's innovative spirit into an entirely new segment of riding.  To counter the additional bulk and, therefore weight required to provide the comfort expected of any touring platform, Energica has utilized new technologies to lower the mass and weight of the heaviest components.  Battery, motor and frame are all redesigned.  A new aerodynamic fairing maximizes not only weather and wind protection but range.  The result is a Green Tourer:  excellent rider and passenger comfort, the longest travel distance between charging sessions, and the shortest time to charge of all-electric motorcycles on the road today.

The Experia battery boasts a new internal RESS (Rechargeable Energy Storage System) geometry, adding capacity while centralizing mass.  This provides a lower center of gravity to give the vehicle superior low-speed handling while still enjoying the largest battery capacity of any electric motorcycle currently on the market, at 22.5 kWh maximum that can be charged from 0-80% in just 40 minutes at a Level 3/DC Fast Charger. Riders also have the option to use Level 2 or 1 charging on the road or at home. These offerings confirm Energica as the only electric motorcycle manufacturer to offer riders all three levels of charging.  

No longer a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) primarily based on internal permanent magnets, but instead Synchronous Reluctance assisted by permanent magnets.  It is smaller and 10 kg. (22 lbs.) lighter than the Energica's EMCE motor of the other models, without any loss of performance thanks to even greater thermal efficiency. Water-cooled and oil-lubricated, it is lower in the chassis, improving handling at all speeds.

"We have focused on the real-world needs of motorcycle riders worldwide, creating an ex-novo state-of-the-art engineering platform," said Giampiero Testoni, CTO of Energica Motor Company. "We melded high-tech electric mobility with the roaming spirit of the motorcycle traveler.  The intention was to create the first electric motorcycle created specifically for long-distance bike lovers. "

"It is Energica's intention to spread these technological innovations across a family of other electric motorcycles and additionally incorporate elements of these in Energica Inside, the recently launched business unit of Energica Motor Company S.p.A. dedicated to the development and production of powertrains, batteries and technology across numerous disciplines and applications." 

The Energica Experia fairing provides excellent weather and wind protection while remaining stylish and unobtrusive. New voluminous hard side panniers and a top case with a total capacity of 112 liters will be included in the Launch Edition, designed for long-distance travel. The Launch Edition will also include bar ends and bolts in black ergal, heated handgrips and aluminum rims with red details.

Experia has two USP ports on the dash and two more in a waterproof large and lockable storage compartment. The accessories list will gradually grow and cover all the needs of all customers.

The bike can be ordered from the 1st of June 2022 at all Energica stores worldwide and will be available in autumn 2022. For pricing, please refer to energicamotor.com.

Between 2020 and 2030, the electric motorbike market is projected to have a compound annual growth rate of 7.4%, reaching 30.5 billion USD in 2030, according to Statistica. The Global Electric Motorcycle Market was valued at $1930.64 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 19.36% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to reach $6220.82 million by 2026. Energica is uniquely poised to increase its market share in the US and across Europe, its lineup of premium electric motorcycles has more power, torque and range than all current competitors, with a competitive price point.  

Since being acquired by Ideanomics, Energica has doubled its US dealers and has 93 dealers in the rest of the world. This spring, Energica also announced the launch of its Energica Inside Program. Energica Inside is a business unit developed within the company that is designed to help other motorcycle manufacturers speed up their own electric vehicle development through the use of Energica's proprietary tech. 

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance electric motorcycles and the sole manufacturer for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup. Energica motorcycles are currently on sale through the official network of dealers and importers. 

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.  

# # #

Contacts: 

Ideanomics, Inc. Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations 1441 Broadway, Suite 5116, New York, NY 10018  ir@ideanomics.com 

Malory Van Guilder, Skyya PR for Ideanomics malory@skyya.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827965/Energica_Experia___5.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1492395/Ideanomics_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Altro Turismo Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Provides Performance Electric Motorcycle consonanza comfort
Vedi anche
News to go
Obbligo mascherine e Green pass, le novità
News to go
Bonus sicurezza 2022, cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Palermo, sconti Imu e Tari ad amici e parenti: nei guai dipendente comunale
News to go
Petrolio russo, intesa su embargo al vertice Ue
News to go
Covid, Costa: "A ottobre vaccino aggiornato, verso richiamo annuale"
News to go
Falsi referti screening cancro, arrestata dirigente Asl Roma 6
Samuele Bersani sull'autobus, il coro dei passeggeri per il cantante - Video
News
Migranti in Italia, i dati da gennaio 2022
News to go
In Italia cresce il numero di fumatori
News to go
Fondo sanitario, De Luca: "No unanimità, Campania non accetta rapina"
News to go
Rifiuti industriali,"export costa un miliardo ogni anno all'Italia"
News to go
Migranti, Gabrielli: "18.800 persone giunte da inizio anno"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza